Cochranton opened the postseason by sweeping Kennedy Catholic (25-18), (25-6), (25-7) in a Class 1A quarterfinal matchup at Meadville Area Senior High School on Tuesday.
The Cardinals were in control all match and the Golden Eagles had no answers for Cochranton’s offense.
Cochranton opened the first set on a 10-2 run but a string of errors gave Kennedy Catholic life. The deficit was cut to 16-11, but the Cards closed on a 9-6 run to take set one.
“I think they did great to step in here and play well on the first night out. I was hoping to take care of a few things a bit better than we did, but that’s alright. We stepped it up a little bit in sets two and three,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “I was hoping to serve tough and I think they did that. That was the main goal.”
Sets two and three were all Cochranton. Kennedy Catholic struggled to side out the Cardinals serves and couldn’t get into their offense as a result.
Cochranton’a Devyn Sokol put an exclamation point on the second set. She scored the team’s final three points, which included two massive slams into the floor. Sokol led the team with 15 kills.
In the third set, the Cardinals started on a 17-1 run and won 25-7.
As a team, Cochranton had 21 aces in the match. Chelsey Freyermuth led with six aces while Dana Jackson had four. Jaylin McGill and Kaylin Rose each added three. Jackson also recorded 27 assists.
In last weeks loss to Fort LeBoeuf, Malliard said she wanted to see more energy and excitement from her squad.
“I think they had a bit more energy tonight. We had a long discussion about that at last night’s practice,” Malliard said. “I hope it continues to roll and they get excited about where they are right now.”
Cochranton is the No. 1 in the bracket and will play Cambridge Springs, the No. 5 seed, in the semifinals. The time, date and location has not been released by District 10 yet.
Regardless of when and where the game is, Malliard said her team is ready to go.
“Physically we’re good. It’s a long week so we need to do fun things in practice and get ready heading into the next game,” Malliard said. “We need to stay focused on what we need to do.”