Cochranton’s usual recipe of handing off to Jack Martinec and letting him eat was stymied by Maplewood, but Martinec made his impact felt in other aspects of the game.
Martinec returned a punt 57 yards in the third quarter to put the Cardinals up 14-0 on the Tigers.
Maplewood had a furious rally, but was stopped on a two-point conversion attempt with 34 seconds left to play. The stop and ensuing onside kick recovery gave Cochranton a 14-12 edge over region rival Maplewood.
The win sends the Cardinals to the Class 1A District 10 Championship game next week against Reynolds. It’s the Cards first trip to the title game since a double-overtime loss to West Middlesex in the 2003 title game. Friday’s win was also the program’s first playoff win since 2003.
On Friday at Bender Field, the first half featured a series of runs and punts back and forth. Cochranton nearly scored after the first quarter break, but Maplewood made a goal line stand.
Later in the second, Maplewood possessed the ball with about 2:30 left in the half. Maplewood quarterback Logan Kennedy was hit as he threw the ball, which resulted in a fumble that bounced into the hands of the Cards.
The Tiger defense was stout on Cochranton’s possession and forced the Cardinals to attempt a fourth-and-six from the 28-yard line. Quarterback Noah Cummings connected with an uncovered Blake Foulk downfield to notch the first points of the game with 42 seconds left in the half. Cochranton was up 7-0 at the break.
“We probably should have ran the ball before half, but I got a little greedy. Logan got hit, even though he shouldn’t get hit on that, he got hit and fumbled it. Then on their fourth-and-six they throw a touchdown pass. That’s one that will haunt me big time,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “Hindsight is always 20/20. After the turnover we had blown coverage and they had all the momentum going into half.
In the third quarter, the Cardinal defense forced Maplewood to punt, and they punted directly to Martinec. Martinec caught the punt at his own 43, made one defender miss and shot through a seam. He scampered 57-yards into the end zone and put his squad up 14-0.
“I told Jack, ‘You have to keep fighting because it will pop and it will come to you.’ They kicked it to him on the punt and when he fielded it a coach in the box said ‘he’s gonna take this back’ and he did,” Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa said. “That was big. I think that turned the game our way.”
The game shifted Maplewood’s way big time in the final stanza.
Ben Gilberto scored on a goal-line carry with about 10 minutes left in the game. The point after attempt was blocked, which proved to be huge.
Cochranton got the ball back and looked to milk the clock out. They were and were slowly working down the field, until a mishandled handoff fell to the ground and Maplewood took control with just under four minutes left.
On the Tigers first play, a jump ball was lobbed Connor Palmiero’s way but it appeared cornerback Cummings intercepted the ball. On the way to the ground, Palmiero wrestled the ball away and it was deemed to be a catch. The play would have set Maplewood up on the 30-yard line, but offensive holding was called on the play.
After a series of events that included a horse collar and roughing the passer on Cochranton and a Maplewood holding penalty, the Tigers found themselves at fourth-and-12 on the 36. Palmiero ran a post route and Kennedy hit him between the numbers to give Maplewood first-and-goal with 90 seconds left to play.
Kennedy scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 34 seconds left to bring Maplewood a two-point conversion away from tying the game. The conversion failed when the Cochranton defense forced a poor throw that was intercepted.
Cochranton recovered the onside kick attempt and kneeled the clock out to win the game.
“We were driving at the end to put the game away and we put the ball on the ground, but somehow someway we came out on top and found a way to win,” Feleppa said. “Special teams came up big to block the extra point, that was the difference. Then to hold them on the two-point play was an amazing play by our defense.”
Borkovich blames himself for a couple miscues that turned the game.
“I blame myself for some things. You can’t punt the ball to Martinec.” Borkovich said. “On the 2-point play I called the wrong motion and we didn’t have a timeout left to get it right. That’s a rough one.”
Despite the loss, Borkovich’s defense did something no other team has done this season — corral Martinec. Martinec rushed for 68 yards on 23 attempts.
“We were dialed in. Last time we played he ran all over us and the boys wanted to keep him bottled up and they did. He is still a hard runner. There wasn’t much space tonight but he makes it go,” Borkovich said. “On the punt he found a space and just went. You make a mistake and he makes you pay. One mistake, boom, six points.”
Borkovich was proud of his team’s effort and fight.
The last time these teams met on Oct. 17, Cochranton dominated and won 28-0. Martinec rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns in the game. This game was decidedly different.
“Maplewood is well coached and that’s what happens when you play a team twice. When you play a team twice you can get schemed up a little bit,” Feleppa said. “Our turnover cost us, but we came up big on the two-point stop.”
Cochranton fought off the Maplewood rally and earned the right to play for a district title. It’s a massive turnaround for a team that was winless last year and had less than 20 healthy players early in the season.
“I’m proud of the kids. They really bought in to what we’re trying to do as coaches and they’re believing in themselves. When you buy in this is what happens,” Feleppa said. “They never quit. They have a never quit attitude. They’ve never been in this position in a playoff game, but I don’t think it was to big for them.
“I thought we started slow and they had us schemed up pretty well defensively, but we kept grinding and found a way to win.”
Maplewood 0 0 0 12 — 12
Cochranton 0 7 7 0 — 14
Second Quarter
C — Noah Cummings 28-yard pass to Blake Foulk (Xp good).
Third Quarter
C — Jack Martinec 57-yard punt return (Xp good)
Fourth Quarter
M — Ben Gilberto 1-yard run (Xp blocked)
M — Logan Kennedy 1-yard run (2-point no good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: C — J. Martinec 23-68, Foulk 3-8, S. Martinec 6-16, Cummings 1-14; M — Gilberto 22-89, Kennedy 7-(-17), Burns 6-15,
PASSING: C — Cummings 2-5 43 yards 1 td; M — Kennedy 2-9 61 yds.
RECEIVING: C — Foulk 1-28, J. Martinec 1-15; M — Palmiero 1-34, Gross 1-27.