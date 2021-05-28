With a limited roster this season, the Cardinal players are making the most of their opportunities.
The 10 Cardinals are looking to make some more noise today as they play Kennedy Catholic in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal game at Slippery Rock University at 1:30 p.m.
“We have had a fairly successful season despite only having nine or 10 players as many from the previous years decided not to play,” said Cochranton coach Scott Barzak, who led his unit to a 7-5 record. “We have a good core of four or five really productive players, and the others fill their roles well.”
The five “productive” players Barzak referred to: His son, Wyatt, who batted .600 (21-for-35), drove in 11 runs and had six doubles; senior Josh Merchbaker (.444, 16-for-36, 12 RBI’s); senior Caiden Dunmire (.400, 14-for-35, 11 RBI’s); sophomore Jack Rynd (.378, 14-for-37); sophomore Bryce McDonough (.359, 14-for-39).
The numbers speak for themselves: Wyatt Barzak is the Cards’ catalyst.
“Wyatt has been hitting the ball great this year, as his numbers show,” said his father. “He has seemed to see the ball well all year.”
On the mound, Merchbaker — who will get the start against Kennedy Catholic — is the da man. The right-hander enters the game with a 4-1 record and 2.72 ERA.
“Josh has turned into a top-notch pitcher with a great fastball and some good off-speed pitches,” said Barzak. “Teams haven’t been able to hit him much this year.”
Barzak hopes for the same against Kennedy Catholic.