COCHRANTON — During Wednesday’s dual meet between Cochranton and Maplewood, both teams were on a level playing field due to the amount of forfeits awarded to each team.
Despite a valiant effort by Maplewood, Cochranton won all but one of the matches that were actually held in a 39-24 win at the Bird Cage. Wednesday’s victory also gave the Cardinals a Region 2 win for the first time this season.
“It’s always good to get a win,” said Cochranton head coach John Svirbly. “We’ve been preaching to them all week about winning positions. It’s not about winning the match, it’s more about getting better at wrestling and get yourself ready for the postseason in a month or so. It was good. There’s some things we still need to work on. Overall, I think we wrestled well. It’s just a weird matchup when you only have four contested bouts. I feel bad because it’s not entertaining for our fans, but it is what it is.”
Starting off at 139, freshman Cash Morrell defeated Dakotah Crum via a fall in 1:50 to give the Cardinals their first six points of the night.
Morrell is coming off a second place finish at the Tool City Tournament last week and Svirbly believes his ceiling is high.
“He wrestles like an upperclassman,” Svirbly said. “He’s got the right mentality. I like watching him wrestle. He’s got some freshman things he’s gotta work out. He’s gotta adjust to the high school level, but he definitely has all the tools to do that. He’s getting the mental part, he’s figuring it out and he’s getting himself to a point where he’s wrestling like a junior or a senior and he understands a lot of positional stuff that a lot of freshmen don’t... He’s starting to figure out that he’s got a lot of potential this year and he’s getting his mindset right.
“The sky’s the limit for him. I hope he keeps moving in the right direction and gets himself to Hershey this year. I think that’s a very viable goal for him.”
Following a double forfeit at 145, the Tigers collected three consecutive forfeits at 152, 160 and 172 to earn an 18-6 lead. The Cardinals then won two forfeits themselves at 189 and 215 to tie it up. Then, the second match of the night occurred at 285 when Noah McMaster took on Koby Willison.
In a highly contested match, McMaster finally pinned Willison in just under five minutes to give the Cardinals a 24-18 lead. McMaster wasn’t originally supposed to wrestle at heavyweight and switched with Parker Haun shortly before the match started.
“It was a good win for him,” Svirbly said. “Every win for Noah is a good confidence boost for him and he’s gotta open up. It was good to see him go out and be aggressive and then wrestle through that first headlock. If that was last year, Noah would probably get pinned, but he wrestled through it, got himself out of it and learned from it, so it’s a big deal for him to keep learning about those positional things.”
After the Cardinals earned forfeit wins at 107 and 121, Maplewood earned its only win of the night at 127 when Chase Blake pinned Ben Field in 4:33 to make the score 36-24.
“Chase is a leader on the team,” said Maplewood head coach Chris Andrews. “He’s wrestling very well right now. He’s starting to peak at the right time for us and I can’t say enough about him. He’s putting in hard work.”
The meet concluded at 133 when Blake Foulk earned a 10-3 decision against Michael Wickstrom to give the Cardinals’ final three points of the night.
The Tigers have yet to win a dual meet this season, but Andrews has still seen a ton of individual growth from his team.
“Individually, they’re growing huge,” Andrews said. “From the start of the season to where they are now, every one of them’s starting to become leaders and everyone’s starting to set goals for themselves for the end of the season, so I’m very proud of them. Everybody’s working hard and everybody’s right where I think they need to be for this part of the season.”
Both teams are set to compete in the Burgettstown Invitational, which will take place on Friday and Saturday.
“We gotta continue to improve, get better at positions, make sure that we’re not moving backwards, moving in the wrong direction,” Svirbly said. “Kids are excited and they like to win too. Hopefully, we can springboard off that and keep things going here as the season progresses.”
