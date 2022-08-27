COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals were outmatched in a 41-0 non-region loss to Eisenhower in the season opener at home.
From the get-go, the Cards were overpowered by the Knights. After going three-and-out with negative five yards on the first drive, Cochranton was forced to punt the ball away.
Eisenhower's Benji Bauer broke through the line on the team's first play and ran 63 yards for a touchdown. On the ensuing Cochranton possession, the Cardinals were forced to punt in a 4th and 23 situation. Keegan Eckstrum received the punt and ran 68 yards the other way for another Eisenhower touchdown.
The Knights led 13-0 early in the game with one offensive play.
The issues for Cochranton started up front.
"They just won the war in the trenches. They dominated us up front. They're just better than us right now. We need to get back to the drawing board and get better," Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa said. "We're young up front, but that's not an excuse. It's just the way it is and we need to get better."
The Cardinals got the ball rolling in the second quarter. Cochranton forced a turnover on downs on its own 26-yard line. Junior running back Blake Foulk scampered for 11 yards and earned the team's first, first down of the game.
On the next play, Eisenhower's Bauer intercepted a tipped throwaway pass and scored a 17-yard pick-six touchdown. Just when Cochranton seemed to get any momentum, the Knights extinguished the flame.
Benji added a third touchdown before halftime when he punched in a 1-yard touchdown to cap off a long drive.
Eisenhower's offense stayed hot in the second half. Quarterback Shawn Pascuzzi delivered a perfect ball to Wyatt Lookenhouse for a 20-yard score early in the half.
The Knights then recovered an onside kick and scored another rushing touchdown to go up 41-0 before taking their foot off the gas pedal.
Cochranton earned a couple first downs in the fourth quarter but didn't get much of a running or passing game going. Overall, Eisenhower out-gained Cochranton 320-38 and had 21 first downs to Cochranton's four.
"I challenged myself and them to go back to work and get better," Feleppa said. "We're in the face of adversity and that brings out the true character of what type of person you are. It's on me to not let them go that way."
After an undefeated regular season campaign in 2021, Cochranton is 0-1 to start the year.
"The good thing is, it was a non-region game, if you want to say anything was good," Feleppa said. "We have to put this behind us, watch the film and work to get better. We have two weeks till we play Saegertown and we need to get this thing figured out."
Cochranton has a bye week next Friday and will open its region schedule on Sept. 9 at Saegertown.
Eisenhower 13 14 14 0 — 41
Cochranton 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
E — Bauer 63-yd run (xp failed).
E — Eckstrum 68-yd punt return (PAT Kellog).
Second Quarter
E — Bauer 17-yd interception return (PAT Kellog).
E — Bauer 1-yd run (PAT Kellog).
Third Quarter
E — Lookenhouse 20-yard catch from Pascuzzi (PAT Kellog).
E — Lindell 1-yd run (PAT Kellog).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: E — Bauer 12-132 2TDs, Lindell 6-29 1 TD, Pascuzzi 5-25, Eckstrum 5-26, No. 13 2-16, No. 15 2-11, Kellog 3-7, No. 63 1-6; C — Foulk 5-32, Miller 12-6, Long 3-2, Cummings 5-(-12).
PASSING: E — Pascuzzi 4-8 58 yds; C — Cummings 1-5 10 yds 1 int.
RECEIVING: E — Lookenhouse 2-32 1 TD, Bunk 1-21, No. 21 1-17, Bauer 1-(-1); C — Miller 1-10.
Records: Eisenhower 1-0; Cochranton 0-1.
