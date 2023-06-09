Cochranton will continue their state title pursuit in boy's volleyball today at 12:30 p.m. in the PIAA state quarterfinals against West Shamokin at _Peters Township__.
The Cardinals, who swept North Catholic on Tuesday, look to continue their strong 28-13-2 season against the Wolves, who are 10-0 this spring.
West Shamokin has lost only two sets this entire season and they both came in their most recent playoff win over Mars High School.
The Cardinals have two big hitters in Landon Homa and Chase Miller, who are averaging 3.6 and 3.1 kills per set respectively. Homa has 381 kills this season and Miller 333. Miller also has 68 blocks on the season.
Outside hitter Dawson Carroll has made 343 digs this season and setter Andrew Custead has over a thousand assists this season with 1051.
Five seniors are currently on this ride for the Cardinals, Homa, Miller, Dustin Miller, Jaydin McCurdy, and Andrew Custead.
Cochranton has never won a boy's volleyball state championship____
