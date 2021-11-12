Can the 2021 Cochranton Cardinals make football history tonight?
Surviving a battle-tested scare in last week’s 14-12 nail-biting victory over Maplewood for its first District 10 playoff win since 2003, Cochranton will attempt to win its first-ever D-10 football championship against defending champion Reynolds at Greenville High School.
The Game kicks off at 7.
Leading 14-0 against Maplewood, Cochranton allowed 12 fourth-quarter points and the Tigers were in position to tie the game with a two-point conversion with 34 seconds left in the game, but the Cardinals’ defense rose to the occasion as outside linebacker Brayden Schlosser sacked quarterback Logan Kennedy, dislodging the ball into the air and into the arms of defensive tackle Trent Way.
First-year Cochranton coach Mike Feleppa & Co. breathed a sigh of relief.
“The kids really played with a lot of heart, grit and determination,” said Feleppa, who took over a winless team in 2020 and turned his players into an undefeated squad at 8-0. “They never gave up and continued to believe in themselves. The fought hard all the way to the end and earned the victory.”
It was only the second time this season the Cardinals were challenged to the final seconds – 14-8 victory over Cambridge Springs was the other game – as their other “W’s” were by 21 or more points.
It was worth the last-second drama, though: Cochranton’s first D-10 win since 2003.
“Anytime you can earn a playoff victory, it is a big win,” said Feleppa. “It is a big win for the program and only the second in program history. I am happy for the school, community, and players.”
While the Cardinals were involved in a suspenseful game against Maplewood, Reynolds (6-4) cruised to a 56-27 blowout victory over Eisenhower.
Junior running back Jalen Wagner, who has rushed for 1,711 yards on 153 carries on the season, had a spectacular game with 347 yards rushing on only 10 carries – scoring on 86-, 51-, -85, -32 and -63-yard romps.
Feleppa has watched many tapes on Wagner.
“He is a smooth runner. He is patient and waits for the hole to develop. Once he makes his cut, he can turn on the afterburners and be gone.”
As for Reynolds overall, Feleppa said, “They are a well-coached team. They have great size up front on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they run a spread style offense that centers around their jet motions and zone blocking schemes. Defensively, they are in a 4-3 base defense that is physical and runs to the ball well.”
For the Cardinals to have another fire department escort into town – as was the case a few weeks ago when they won the Region 2 title – they must …
“As always, we must play mistake-free football and execute the game plan in all three phases of the game,” said Feleppa. “Of course, win the turnover battle, that is very important in the playoffs. Reynolds forces you to be very gap sound on defense and not miss tackles. Offensively, we must control the line of scrimmage and maintain our blocks up front.”
Jim’s pick: Cochranton 21, Reynolds 20.
Alex’s pick: Cochranton 35, Reynolds 21.