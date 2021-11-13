GREENVILLE — All good things must come to an end.
Rebounding from a winless 2020 campaign, Cochranton saw its dreams of a district title fall one victory short with a 23-0 setback to Reynolds Friday evening in the District 10 Class 1A championship game at Greenville High School’s Stewart Field.
“There’s only one team in each classification that ends the season with a win and that’s the state champion,” Cochranton first-year coach Mike Feleppa said. “We’re not going to let this game define our season. We have a lot to be proud of about. When we look back on it after the dust settles, I think we’re going to be very pleased with what we accomplished and how we turned this thing around. We have to build off a season like this to make sure this type of success is sustainable.”
The district championship was the Raiders’ second in a row and fifth overall.
“It’s just so surreal,” Reynolds coach Josh Mull said. “It’s just an honor to be able to play in the District 10 championship game, (but) it’s all on these kids. We as coaches come up with a gameplan and they execute it game-in and game-out.”
Meanwhile, the Cardinals (8-1) have to say good-bye to seniors Jack Martinec, Wyatt Barzak, Jaiben Walker, Steven Martinec, Gabe Cummings, Max Adams, Alex Holabaugh, Willis Morrell, Ramy Sample, C.J. Maynard, Trent Way, Stetson Boozer, Louden Gledhill and Vinny Vittorio.
“It’s always tough as a coach to see your seniors go,” Feleppa said. “You grow close with them. We were a senior-laden team and I can’t single out any of them. They’re all great kids and I’m going to miss them.”
Outside of its first drive of the evening, Cochranton’s offense struggled to get out of neutral against Reynolds, managing just 115 yards of total offense (106 rushing, 9 passing). The Raiders limited 1,700-yard rusher Jack Martinec to just 68 yards on 15 carries.
“We weren’t on track,” Feleppa said. “We never got in sync offensively. We were making mental mistakes, putting the ball on the ground. You can’t do that kind of stuff in playoff games and expect to win.
“They had a good defensive scheme and shut us out. That’s the bottom line.”
Cochranton did its best to slow Reynolds 1,700-yard rusher Jalen Wagner and for the most part did so. Outside of 64- and 28-yard touchdown carries, the junior speedster managed just 46 yards on 13 carries.
“They slowed (Wagner) down that’s for sure,” Mull said. “They did a really good job on him. They came down hill and they’re a force to be reckoned with.”
After each team traded possessions in the early going, Reynolds got on the board first on Wagner’s 64-yard burst with just under 90 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Raiders got a little lucky in the second quarter when Brayden McCloskey’s pass -- intended for Haydin McLaughlin -- was tipped directly into the hands of Ashton Small for a 21-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead at the break.
“(Small) was at the right place at the right time,” Mull said. “Sometimes, things happen and you just get lucky.”
Still trailing 13-0, Cochranton appeared to steal some momentum away from Reynolds when Ramy Sample was able to block a Reynolds punt with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter but promptly gave it right back.
With its new-found life, the Raiders went on a 8-play, 62-yard drive and took a 20-0 lead on Wagner’s 28-yard burst.
“It was only 13-0 at the half and we got that blocked punt,” Feleppa said. “We fumbled the ball right back to them. You can’t do those kind of things and expect to win.”
After Clayton Rhoades’ second interception of the evening midway through the fourth, Juan Guayara’s 32-yard field goal attempts barely cleared the bar for the 23-0 lead with 7:27 left.
“This was a wonderful experience,” Mull said. “Yeah, we played the tougher schedule, but (Cochranton) proved they’re a great football team. They didn’t give up 60 points. This wasn’t some kind of outrageous blowout. They were in it all night long. We just chipped away and chipped away.”
NOTES: With the win, the Raiders (7-4) advance to next weekend’s PIAA tournament where they will meet District 5 champion Northern Bedford (8-3) at a site and time to be determined. ... The Raiders’ five District 10 titles came in 1986, 1987, 2005, 2020, 2021. ... Reynolds improved to 19-8 in the playoffs. ... Clayton Rhoades had a pair of interceptions for the Raiders, while Brayden McCloskey recovered a fumble.
Reynolds 7 6 7 3 — 23
Cochranton 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
R — Jalen Wagner 64-yard rush (Xp good)
Second Quarter
R — Ashton Small 21-yard pass from Brayden McCloskey (Xp no good)
Third Quarter
R — Wagner 28-yard rush (Xp good)
Fourth Quarter
R — Juan Riano 32-yard field goal
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: R — Wagner 15-138, Rhoades 3-11, McCloskey 8-10, McLaughlin 2-10; C — J. Martinec 15-68, S. Martinec 11-24, Foulk 6-19, Cummings 3-(-5).
PASSING: R — McCloskey 6-10 110 yds; C — Cummings 1-3 2 ints 9 yds.
RECEIVING: R — Wagner 3-72, Small 1-21, Rhoades 1-8, McLaughlin 1-7; C — J, Martinec 1-9.