SLIPPERY ROCK — Cochranton looked to be on its way to sweeping a high powered Bishop Canevin team but the Crusaders offense proved to be too much.
The Cardinals lost 3-2 (22-25), (18-25), (25-12), (25-16), (15-8) in a PIAA quarterfinal match at Slippery Rock High School on Saturday.
Prior to the game Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said serving tough would be a key to success and she was exactly right.
Cochranton won the first two sets with excellent serves and minimal errors overall. In the first two sets the Cards only had one serve error.
The offense hummed with setter Dana Jackson keying up Devyn Sokol for kill after kill. When Sokol was out of the lineup, Chelsey Freyermuth and Brooklyn Needler took turns finding soft spots in the Crusader defense.
Cochranton found themselves up 2-0 and a set away from advancing to the state semifinals, but the tides shifted.
Bishop Canevin opened the third set with a 5-0 run. Malliard called a timeout in an attempt to stop the momentum shift, but the Crusaders rolled to an 18-6 lead before winning the set.
“Little things started to happen and our confidence started to slip away,” Malliard said. “They have a lot of firepower and they tipped us to death.”
Bishop Canevin features two all-state players in Abbie Maziarz and Keira Kozlowski. Beyond the two stars, Olivia Thomas and Kyla Hartoyo took turns tipping the ball over the Cardinal front line and into the empty zones of the defense.
Between the Crusaders finding rhythm on offense and the Cardinals starting to make serving and hitting errors, the game swung entirely in Bishop Canevin’s favor. They won the fourth set 25-16 to force a fifth set.
The Cards battled in the final set but never held a lead and tied the score 2-2 before the Crusaders started to pour it on. Bishop Canevin won the tiebreaker set 15-8 to eliminate the Cardinals.
“It was a good season, but that’s how you don’t want to see it end,” Malliard said. “Win the first two then lose the next three, it doesn’t feel very good.
“I told the girls to reflect on all the good things we did this year, but think about the little things you could could have done better. Reflect on it all and look forward to next year.”
Sokol led the team with 25 kills and five blocks. Jackson dished 34 assists and Taytum Jackson had 13 digs at libero. Jaylin McGill and Needler added five kills each. Freyermuth dug 17 balls and had four kills.
Though the season is over for Cochranton, the roster as a whole is young. They should return most of their starters next season.
“They all have to be excited about next year. There is certainly a lot to build on and we should expect a lot out of ourselves walking into the gym to prepare for next season,” Malliard said. “I think the future looks great. We can build on where we ended this year and keep improving.”