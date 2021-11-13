The Cochranton girls volleyball team will have their hands full when they face WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin today at Slippery Rock High School at noon.
Both schools bring impressive resumes into the PIAA quarterfinal matchup.
Bishop Canevin boasts a 26-1 overall record on the season. Twenty-two of the Crusaders wins were 3-0 sweeps. The Crusaders have won five straight District 7 championships and reached the state semifinals last season.
Cochranton enters the game as the District 10 champion with an 18-2 record on the season. Fourteen of the Cards wins were sweeps. Cochranton last reached the state quarterfinals in 2019 when the Cardinals lost to eventual state champion Northern Cambria.
Bishop Canevin is the third ranked team in the state according to the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Cochranton is ranked for the first time this season at 10th after knocking off fifth-ranked Homer Center on Tuesday.
The Crusaders are led by 5-foot-10 senior Abbie Maziarz who has been named to the all-state team twice. Maziarz is leading the team with 259 kills on the season and has a 0.367 hitting percentage. The team has another all-state product in junior Keira Kozlowski.
Olivia Thomas is also hitting over a 0.300 percentage and has 187 kills. Sani Jones has dished 640 assists on the season and is second on the team in digs.
“We’ll have to serve them tough, pass well and minimize our errors,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “Defensively, we just need to have fun and leave it all out of the floor.”
The Cardinals are led by hard-hitting junior Devyn Sokol. The offense, orchestrated by setter Dana Jackson, flows through Sokol.
Whoever wins the quarterfinal matchup will face the Clarion versus Greensburg Central-Catholic winner on Tuesday at a location and time to be determined in the state semifinals.