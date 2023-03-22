COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals have an experience-laden lineup and it showed in Tuesday’s season opener.
The Cardinals swept rival Saegertown 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-14) at The Bird Cage. Cochranton, ranked No. 5 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, led for nearly the entire match.
The Cards started strong and it was freshman Brady Rynd doing a lot of early damage. Rnyd tallied six kills in the opening set thanks to assists from senior Andrew Custead.
“Brady still has a long ways to go, but we like the way he came out to start the match,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “He played tough at the net and that was good.”
Saegertown was even with the Cards until a 7-0 run forced Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson to take a timeout. Out of the timeout, Cochranton mustered a 6-2 run and forced another Saegertown timeout.
Saegertown finished the set on a 5-1 run, but dug too deep of a hole to rally.
“We have a lot of work to do. It’s very early in the season for us. We’re not as refined as them and it definitely showed tonight,” Johnson said. “They passed the ball and served the ball better than we did and those were the two biggest differences.”
The second set played out closer than the first.
Cochranton stayed several points ahead of the Panthers for much of the set, but Saegertown cut the deficit to two points at 16-14 and 19-17. Unfortunately for Saegertown, that was as close as the team could get.
The Cardinals closed the set on a 6-2 run and went up 2-0 in the match.
“We were definitely out of position defensively a lot. I think our defensive positioning against their hitters and what they like to do, we were not in the right spots and it showed,” Johnson said. “There were times when we were in the right spots and got some good touches on the ball, but after two or three plays it was almost like we forgot where we were supposed to be.”
Cochranton won the third set 25-14 to finish off its rival. Custead finished with 34 assists for the Cards. The senior was an all-region libero last season. He is taking over the role of full-time setter this year.
“Having Andrew step in to set is huge. He helps our offense flow. He has a ton of experience and a great skill set so he helps keep us flowing,” Cierniakoski said. “We have an older team with lots of experience and it helps.
“We’re happy to get the win. Saegertown is our biggest rival. We’ve had to get through them in the playoffs the last few years and both were close so its always a battle with them.”
Rynd led the offense with 12 kills while seniors Landon Homa and Chase Miller each added 10. Cochranton is 1-0 and will play at Mercyhurst Prep on Thursday.
Saegertown was led by senior Brady Greco with 13 assists. Collin Jones led the attack with nine kills.
“When we had the passing, our attack looked very good. We have the ability to spread the ball around,” Johnson said. “I think we have some hitters in some places other teams don’t have and we’re trying to develop some guys without much varsity experience. I would expect we’ll be a much different team in a month than we are right now.”
The Panthers will host Cambridge Springs on March 30.
