COCHRANTON – Cochranton defeated Cambridge Springs in boys volleyball action 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21) on Tuesday.
The win improved the Cardinals to 8-2 overall on the season and 4-1 in region action.
Tyler George led the team in kills with 10. Kyle Hoffman and Jaiben Walker added seven and five kills, respectively.
Greyson Jackson recorded 27 assists setting up his teammates.
Cambridge fell to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the region.
Bulldogs undefeated
WATERFORD — Meadville continued its undefeated season with a sweep of Fort LeBoeuf (25-4, 25-13, 25-5) on Tuesday.
Julian Jones led the Bulldogs with eights kills and four aces. Jackson Decker and Cameron Schleicher each added six kills.
Caden Mealy and Mitch McKain dished 17 and nine assists, respectively.
Meadville is now 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the region.
Meadville JV also won (25-0, 25-11).