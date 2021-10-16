COCHRANTON — It’s been the same recipe all season for the Cardinals — a suffocating defense and an offense that rides the legs of Jack Martinec.
The recipe worked again, as Cochranton defeated Region 2 foe Maplewood 28-0 on Friday.
In what was Cochranton’s homecoming game, senior Martinec wasted no time. On the second play of the game he broke free and outran the Tiger defense 73 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Noah Cummings found Stephen Martinec in the end zone for the two-point conversion.
The Cards were up 8-0 less than a minute into the game.
If the Cardinals had any extra motivation on homecoming, they wouldn’t say so.
“We try to zone all that out. It’s just another football game,” Martinec said. “Our coach always tells us to focus on the football game and the task at hand. We all work hard each week to stay consistent and get the job done.”
Cochranton got the job done by pitching its second straight shutout and third of the season. The defense is allowing an impressive 4.8 points per game.
“The defense is fast and psychical and runs to the ball. We stress 11 hats to the ball all the time on defense,” Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa said. “We come up with a great scheme and they carry out the mission, so hats off to them.”
Martinec scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter from ten yards out. A failed two-point conversion gave the Cards a 14-0 lead, which they carried into halftime.
Maplewood struggled to move the ball all night.
“Hats off to Cochranton. They were more physical than us and really got after it,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “They were more physical and that really set the tone. We lost our fullback at 1:45 p.m. today to contact tracing and we didn’t adjust well to that. They beat us up up-front and got after it on defense.”
The fullback forced out of the game was Ben Gilberto, Maplewood’s leading rusher.
“It impacts the offense, but it’s not going to make a difference in a 28-nothing game where you give up long runs like that,” Borkovich said. “We have to tackle better, but Martinec is a great back and runs hard so I can’t say enough about him.”
Martinec kept running hard throughout the second half. He scored on runs of five and one yard to give himself four touchdowns on the day. The senior rushed for 261 yards on 34 attempts.
On the season, Martinec has rushed for 1,424 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is second in District 10 in rushing yards behind Oil City’s Ethen Knox (1,631).
“I just wanted to play football and have fun my senior year. I’m fortunate enough to have backs who block for me and have an offensive line that blocks hard too,” Martinec said. “My goal was to play some football, get some wins and have fun. Each week our goal is to win and we don’t think beyond that.”
Cochranton is 6-0 on the season. The final regular season game is next Friday at Saegertown. Northwestern is 5-0 and plays Warren today and Iroquois next week. It’s likely Cochranton and Northwestern each end the season 7-0 and share the region crown, unless a rescheduling were to happen.
“I’m worried about Saegertown right now,” Feleppa said. “They’re next on our schedule so that’s who we’re going to get prepared for.”
After several down years the Cardinals are exceeding expectations.
“We knew we had the pieces to do it and this year we finally put it all together,” senior Wyatt Barzak said. “We’re taking it week by week and winning one game at a time. We try to get better each week.”
Feleppa was more concerned with finishing the season at all.
“The goal heading into the year was to finish the season with only 17 kids, that was goal,” Feleppa said. “The kids came and performed. I’m so proud of them.”
Maplewood dropped to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the region. They’re scheduled to host Eisenhower next week.
“We need to be more consistent. Some weeks we get after it and block well and tonight wasn’t one of them. When you’re not getting off the football and you’re not running well, then you don’t have a run game.”
Maplewood 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cochranton 8 6 6 8 — 28
First Quarter
C —Jack Martinec 73-yard run (2pt pass to Stephen Martinec)
Second Quarter
C —Jack Martinec 10-yard run (2pt failed)
Third Quarter
C —Jack Martinec 5-yard run (2pt failed)
Fourth Quarter
C —Jack Martinec 1-yard run (2pt Jack Martinec run)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Burns 10-24, Wright 11-8, Gross 2-2, Kennedy 3-12, Kinney 5-(-8); C — J. Martinec 34-261, S. Martinec 10-18, Foulk 1-14
PASSING: M — Kinney 2-3 41 yards, Kennedy 0-5 1 int; C — Cummings 1-1 27 yards
RECEIVING: M — Palmiero 2-41; C — Barzak 1-27
Records: Maplewood 4-3; Cochranton 6-0.