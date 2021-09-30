COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals put on a clinic.
At The Bird Cage on Wednesday, Cochranton swept Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-6), (25-11), (25-13) in a Region 2 match.
The Cards went up 14-3 in the first set and dominated the serve and pass to keep the Blue Devils at bay. Cochranton junior Devyn Sokol scored the winning point off a monster kill into the backline of Cambridge to put an exclamation point on the set.
“I felt like we played really well tonight. We have a nice serving team and so far we’ve been on this season and served well,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “Serving and passing are keys to the game regardless of what level. I think they’re having fun. They played well last night too so the team is doing great right now.”
The second and third sets proved to be more of the same — for both teams.
Cochranton’s serves were on target and tough to side out for the Devils. The team ended with 11 aces in the match. Ella Gallo and Taytum Jackson each had three, while Sokol and Dana Jackson added two.
“We struggled tonight. We need to talk and move our feet more,” Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner said. “We’re reaching instead of moving our feet. It wasn’t just one person, it was all of them.”
Sokol led all players in kills with nine. In addition to her big kill to end the first set, she also earned the game winning point in the second set with a block.
Dana Jackson passed well over three sets and recorded 19 assists. Chelsey Freyermuth added seven digs and Gallo posted five kills.
Cochranton is undefeated on the season at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in region action.
“We can improve on anything at any point in time,” Malliard said. “I’d like to have a more rounded attack in order to make other people successful in hitting the ball. Passing can also always get better.”
Cambridge is now 2-2 overall and in region play. The Devils and Cardinals are scheduled to play again on Tuesday.
After dealing with a two-week COVID-19 shutdown, Cambridge Springs has played four games in the span of seven days. Turner would like to see more improvement and better play out of his team.
“You can only have that excuse (the shutdown) for how we play for so long. Now, they have to believe in themselves and they have to play better,” Turner said. “In the first game, I blame that on me because I mixed up the rotation. The other two sets are all them.
“We need to go into practice and try and figure some things out. We have Cochranton next Tuesday so we need to give a better showing then.”
Taylor Smith led the Devils with 12 digs and five kills. Jordyn Wheeler and Payton Leandro added three and two kills, respectively. Abbie Schultz recorded nine assists.