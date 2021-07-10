Kay N. Brown, 84, of Meadville died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at UPMC Hamot. She was born January 3, 1937 in Meadville a daughter of Harriet E. Murfin Smith and step-father, Alton E. Smith. She married Neil D. Brown and he survives. She was a 1957 graduate of Meadville High School and worked at …