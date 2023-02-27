Cambridge Springs played to its strengths in Saturday's 42-31 win against West Middlesex.
The Blue Devils defense forced turnovers and stymied West Middlesex in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal game at Meadville Area High School's House of Thrills.
"These girls are mostly seniors so they've been here before," Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. "They wanted to get back into that winning tradition in the playoffs we've had. We were a little disappointed in the last year or two with how things have gone."
The Devils were eager to get a win. Cambridge opened the game on an 11-2 run. Several West Middlesex turnovers resulted in transition opportunities for the Devils.
Senior Makenzie Yanc had four steals in the first quarter and helped set her teammates up for easy looks.
The offensive output slowed in the second quarter, but the defense was just as tough. Cambridge held West Middlesex to four points in the second quarter and three points in the third.
"That's our M.O. All year and through the last couple years we've done a good job of playing defense," McKissock said. "I think last year we were first, second or third in defense in the district. We pride ourselves on that. We like to get after it and they came out ready to play today."
Senior guard Finley Rauscher splashed a deep 3-pointer off an inbounds play with 1.2 seconds left in the quarter to send the Devils into the fourth quarter in style. After three quarters of action, Cambridge led 34-15.
West Middlesex didn't go down without a fight. Emma Mild drilled two 3-pointers within the first minute of the fourth quarter.
The Big Reds played a box-and-one defense down the stretch. One defender guarded face-guarded Yanc while the other four defenders played a zone.
The defensive strategy slowed Cambridge to a degree, but girls stepped up.
"We've really been working hard on offense to get away from just Makenzie. We've put a lot of time into that and it's starting to pay off for us," McKissock said. "Finley had a heck of a game and Brooke Cole took the ball hard to the hoop and did a lot of good things for us."
Cambridge led by at least 10 points throughout the final eight minutes to waltz into the next round of the playoffs.
Rauscher led the Devils with 14 points. Yanc tallied 11 points, six steals, four rebounds and two assists. Cole and Jordyn Wheeler scored eight and six, respectively.
The Blue Devils will play Maplewood in the semifinal round on Wednesday at Meadville High School at 7:30 p.m. It will be the third time this season the region rivals have matched up and the third straight year the teams have met in the playoffs.
West Middlesex (31)
Stephens 1 8-8 10, Babcock 4 1-2 9, Mild 2 2-2 8, Mild 1 0-0 2, Blaze 1 0-0 2, Briggs 0 0-2 0.
Totals 9 11-14 31.
Cambridge Springs (42)
Rasucher 5 0-4 14, Yanc 4 3-5 11, Cole 4 0-0 8, Wheeler 1 4-4 6, Rodgers 1 0-2 2, Zilhaver 0 1-2 1.
Totals 9 11-14 31.
West Middlesex;8;4;3;16;—;31
Cambridge Springs;17;5;12;8;—;42
3-point goals: West Middlesex — Mild; Cambridge Springs — Rauscher 4.
