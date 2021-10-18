CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Saturday night was a Blueout at Baird Field in Cambridge Springs, in honor of Harley Huya, a middle school student and football player who is battling brain cancer. The Blue Devil community came together to raise funds for Harley, who will soon undergo more than six weeks of radiation treatment.
It was also senior night for the Blue Devils, who hosted the Saegertown Panthers in a Region 2 backyard football rivalry.
Cambridge Springs scored 21 unanswered points before Saegertown started battling back. And battle back they did – knotting the score at 21 at the end of the third quarter.
But the Blue Devils kept the Panthers at bay in the fourth, while scoring 14 points of their own, giving Cambridge Springs a 35-21 victory for the seniors.
And no senior had a better night than Blue Devil Garrett Hodak, who scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He racked up 202 yards on 25 carries.
Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty called it nothing less than “a great game.”
“It was a huge night for these seniors – going out on top,” Liberty said.” Garrett Hodak – at the end – that was amazing. It was super exciting and a great job by the line.
“Saegertown did come back, and I was really worried, but it was a great game for these fans.”
Blue Devil Van Jones started the scoring rout, hitting paydirt from eight yards out with 7:39 showing in the first quarter. Kyle Banik then had a pick six, intercepting a Saegertown pass and running the ball into the end zone for a 12-0 lead. Hodak’s 2-point conversion put the Blue Devils up 14-0
In the second quarter, Cambridge Springs’ James Sherman scored on a 10-yard run, and the PAT gave Cambridge a 21-0 lead.
Saegertown’s Sully Zirkle then connected with Zachary Yoder on a 40-yard pass to put the Panthers on the board 21-6.
Saegertown added another score before the half when Zirkle made a four-yard TD and Josh Perrine’s 2-point conversion narrowed the gap to 21-14.
In the third, Zirkle jumped into the end zone from one yard out, and Perrine’s PAT tied the score.
Then came Hodak’s big fourth quarter, and a breathtaking win that electrified the hometown crowd.
Hodak scored on a five-yard run with 3:05 left in the game. The extra-point attempt failed, but Cambridge had a 27-21 lead.
Saegertown failed to score on its next possession. Then, when Saegertown got the ball back on downs, Hodak scored again on first and 10 from the 41-yard line for a 33-21 Cambridge lead. Tristen Mazzadra caught a Morgan Applebee pass for a 2-point conversion and a 35-21 finale.
On Saegertown’s next possession, Blue Devil Ethan Counasse intercepted a pass to seal up the win.
“Our kids played really well,” Saegertown coach James Wolfgang said. “And Cambridge Springs played a good game.”
Cambridge Springs had 324 total offensive yards to 202 for Saegertown.
Jones had eight carries for 56 yards for Cambridge, and Sherman recorded six carries for 33 yards.
Applebee completed two of six pass attempts for 20 yards. He made one fumble.
Bryce Kania had one reception for 18 yards, and Mazzadra had one reception for two yards.
On defense, Cambridge Springs’ Hunter Haregsin caused Saegertown to fumble the ball, and Jackson Carico recovered the fumble.
Yoder carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards for Saegertown, and Keenan Schaaf had 10 carries for 46 yards. Aaron Shartle had nine carries for 11 yards.
Cambridge Springs travels to Union City Friday night for a Region 2 matchup, while Saegertown hosts Cochranton in another Region 2 battle.