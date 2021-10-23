UNION CITY — Cambridge Springs’ running back Garrett Hodak scored two touchdowns before he suffered a bruised thigh and ended up on crutches during a Region 4 football contest at Union City Friday night.
But Cambridge Springs coach Nathan Liberty said seeing their leader hurt and done for the night gave the Blue Devils all the more incentive to win. And they did just that, taking a 33-18 victory home with them.
The win pushed Cambridge Springs to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in region play.
Union City remained winless at 0-7.
Van Jones added two TD for the Blue Devils and quarterback Morgan Applebee finished the game with a TD of his own with just over a minute left to play.
Union City quarterback Kyler Shaffer, Jesse Kightlinger and Owens Kerns each scored one TD for Union City.
Cambridge opened the scoring just under three minutes into the game when Hodak plowed in from the seven-yard line. Bruce Kania’s point-after kick gave the Spa a 7-0 lead.
Not to be outdone, Kightlinger scored on an eight-yard pass from Shaffer with just 4:21 left in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion run failed, but Union City cut Cambridge Springs’ lead to 7-6 to end the quarter.
Cambridge Springs then fumbled the ball on their next possession, with Union City’s Clay Thomas making the recovery.
At first-and-10 on the Union City 14, Shaffer ran downfield for 85 yards for the score and a 12-7 lead by the Bears.
The 2-point conversion run again failed, but Union City held a 12-7 lead.
About a minute later, Jones got his first TD of the night, scoring from 42 yards out. The extra-point attempt failed, but Cambridge held a 13-12 lead.
Hodak then jumped in into the end zone from on yard out Hodak’s 2-point conversion gave the Blue Devils a 21-12 lead at halftime.
Union City added its last score of the night when Shaffer connected with Owen Kerns on a 10-yard pass play.
Jones added a 14-yard scoring run in the third before Applebee scored his 25-yard TD with 1:39 left to play.
Liberty said his kids fought back in the second half.
“I think after seeing their leader (Hodak) down, they came out to win,” Liberty said. “We fought. We didn’t give up.
“My hat’s off to Union City. It was a heck of a game. Their quarterback is very, very tough and it was a good game for the fans.”
Cambridge Springs totaled 372 offensive yards to Union City’s 342.
Hodak finished with 19 carries for 135 yards, and Jones had 11 carries for 134 yards.
Kerns recorded 10 carries for 35 yards. Shaffer had 22 carries for184 yards.
Cambridge Springs hosts Reynolds in an independent game Friday night at Baird Field.
Cambridge Springs 7 14 6 6 — 33
Union City 6 6 6 0 — 18
First quarter
CS – Garret Hodak 7-yard run (Bryce Kania kick)
UC –Jesse Kightlinger 8 pass from Kyler Shaffer (pass failed)
Second quarter
CS – Shaffer 25 run (run failed)
CS – Van Jones 42 run (kick failed)
CS Hodak 1 run (Hodak run)
Third quarter
UC – Owen Kerns 10 pass from Shaffer (pass failed)
Fourt Quarter
CS – Jones 14 run (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CS — Hodak 19-135, Jones 11-134, Sherman 3-12, Counasse 4-20, Applebee 2-25; UC — Kerns 10-35, Shaffer 22-184, Brown 3-(-4) .
PASSING: CS — Applebbe 2-3 46 yds ; UC — Shaffer 6-16 112 yds.
RECEIVING: CS —Counasse 1-19, Jones 1-27 ; UC — Brown 1-43, Kighlinger 2-15, Kerns 2-37 .
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-4; Union City 0-6.