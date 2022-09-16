CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team defeated Region 2 opponent Tidioute Community Charter School 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-23) at the Devils Den on Thursday.
Despite winning in a sweep, Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner wasn’t overly satisfied with his team’s performance.
“The first game, we did well,” Turner said. “We served well. We moved. We talked. We came together. I thought we did very well. The second two games, we started relaxing way too much and things got a little bit away from us.”
The first set started in Tidioute’s favor after it went out to a 6-4 lead. However, the Lady Blue Devils went on a 6-1 run to go up 10-7. After Cambridge scored its 10th point, Tidioute called a timeout. The Lady Blue Devils’ momentum didn’t stall after the timeout as they went on a 15-6 run to capture the first set.
“We can serve well when we get back there and we focus,” said Turner on what worked in the first set. “To me, we are a good serving team, each and every one of them. They just gotta concentrate and do that job.”
The second set was mostly a back and forth affair between the two teams. After the score was deadlocked at seven, the Lady Blue Devils went on a 7-1 run to make it 14-8. However, Tidioute responded with a run of its own and cut Cambridge’s lead to 16-13. That was as close as Tidioute got in the set as Cambridge kept a steady lead and eventually won the set 25-19 following a service error by the Lady Bulldogs.
The third set saw the Lady Blue Devils go up 10-6 to start. Following a timeout, the Lady Bulldogs came out hot, going on a 5-1 run to tie the set at 11. From there, the Lady Blue Devils rattled off five unanswered points to go up 16-11. However, the Lady Bulldogs started another run and tied things up at 17. During the rest of the set, no team led by more than three points. After Cambridge was up 23-30, Tidioute secured back-to-back points to trim the lead to one. After both teams scored a point each, a Tidioute error gave Cambridge its 25th point to win the set and match.
“They just didn’t come together,” Turner said. “A little less focus. They just didn’t come together as a team like they did the first game, but a win’s a win and that’s what I told them in the locker room.”
Emily Boylan led the team with eight kills while Payton Leandro and Claire Mumford each collected six. Leandro also recorded a pair of blocks. Kylee Miller led with 11 digs while Kenda Boozer and Audrey Bullock earned seven and six, respectively. Boozer also compiled 25 assists. Overall, Bullock collected 17 service points while Boozer and Miller earned six each.
Cambridge Springs will next go on the road to take on another Region 2 team in Eisenhower on Monday at 7 p.m.
“We just gotta talk and enjoy the game and have fun,” Turner said. “Come together as a team. That’s the only thing they need to do. They have the athletic ability to do everything, hit, serve, pass, they have everything. They just gotta learn to come together and play as a team and we’ll be fine.”
