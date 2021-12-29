CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team defeated Keystone 55-41 on Tuesday. With the win, the Blue Devils snapped a four-game losing streak. Their last win came in the first game of the season against Girard.
“I think we’ve played some really tough teams,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro. “I don’t look at it as a losing streak as much as a learning streak.”
After the game was tied at nine after the first quarter, the Panthers started the second quarter on a 9-2 run. However, the Blue Devils came roaring back as Ethan Counasse connected on a three-pointer late in the quarter to put his team up one. On the next possession, the Panthers turned the ball over and Counasse converted on a lay in that put the Blue Devils up 23-20.
After leading by one in the first half, the Blue Devils dominated during the second half as they outscored the Panthers 32-19. The Blue Devils started the third quarter on a 14-4 run. In the fourth quarter, The Blue Devils went on an 8-0 run and went up by as much as 17. The Blue Devils’ full-court press caused the Panthers to commit turnovers and helped them put the game away.
“I think our intensity picked up from first half to second half,” Leandro said. “Definitely our defensive intensity and our rebounding got much, much better. We weren’t grabbing boards in the beginning with any kind of intensity and belonging or want. In the second half, we stepped it up.”
Not only did the Blue Devils snap their four-game losing streak, but they also honored their four seniors during their Senior Night: Nathan Held, Corbin Lehner, Jackson Mumford and Hunter Spaid. Held was one of three Blue Devils in double figures with 11 points. Spaid and Mumford finished with eight and two points, respectively.
“The seniors are a great, great group of kids,” Leandro said. “They’ve been with me for a long time. I’ve had some of them since junior high. They’re important to this team, to our culture and they’re just great role models.”
However, it was two juniors who led the Blue Devils in scoring during Senior Night: Josh Reisenauer and Counasse. Reisenauer score a game-high 17 points while Counasse added 13.
“I think it was an all out team effort,” Leandro said.
Cambridge Springs will begin Region 2 play in its next game at Saegertown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (55)
Reisenauer 8 1-3 17, Counasse 3 4-7 13, Held 5 1-2 11, Spaid 3 2-2 8, Schmidt 1 2-2 4, Mumford 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 10-16 55.
Keystone (41)
Wingard 4 8-8 16, Albright 5 2-3 15, Henry 2 2-5 6, Keth 0 0-0 3, Foster 0 1-3 1.
Totals 11 13-19 41.
Cambridge Springs 9 14 16 16 — 55
Keystone 9 13 8 11 — 41
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Counasse; Keystone — Keth, Albright.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-4, 0-0 Region 2 ; Keystone 1-5.