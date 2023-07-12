SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Little League All-Stars defeated Meadville/Mid-East on Tuesday in Saegertown 15-5 to win the District 1 banner.
After a relatively close game, Saegertown exploded in the bottom of the fourth, scoring 10 runs to mercy-rule the game after four innings. Parker Atkins capped off the victory with a walk-off mercy-rule triple.
“That was like one of the first times I ever got to bat twice in one inning and it felt awesome,” said Atkins. “We should have hit like that from the start of the game, but once we got into it we were on a roll.”
Meadville started with pitcher Ty Neeley, and Saegertown with Mason Groner. Saegertown would later switch to pitcher Gavin Leslie in the second.
Saegertown opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. There, Matthew Shartle hit a line drive grounder that scored one.
Meadville answered in the second with two big doubles from Bryce Huddelson and Levi Wolfgang, which each scored a run.
Meadville had an opportunity to extend its lead in the top of the third, but struck out with the bases loaded.
“Honestly, we had a great game for the first three innings,” said Meadville head coach Matt Schmitt. “But then we missed some opportunities and they (Saegertown) started to capitalize on every mistake we made.”
In the bottom of the third, Saegertown started to break free as they loaded the bases themselves. Shartle hit a ball to the fence, which resulted in a double and three runs scored for the blue and yellow.
Jackson Amy then hit a single, which batted in another and gave Saegertown a 5-2 lead. Meadville used one of their many timeouts.
“Everything just snowballed after that,” said Schmitt. “They started hitting and we started making some errors. One thing led to another, but they are a good team and they deserve it.”
Meadville managed to dig themselves out of a hole and tie the game in the fourth at five. The “Mid-dogs” loaded the bases again and Schmitt, Israel Valentin and Santino Trenga all had RBI singles.
Just as it seemed Meadville was back in the game, Mason Fury cranked a double to start Saegertown’s fourth-inning batting. Leslie then hit the furthest ball of the night, which went for a double as two runs scored.
Meadville struggled at the plate and used three pitchers in the inning. Neeley, Schmitt and Trenga all struggled as Saegertown walked home once.
With still no outs on the board, Saegertown continued hitting.
“We hadn’t had an inning up to that point where all of our bats clicked,” said Saegertown head coach Joe Groner. “But we finally broke free.”
Shartle, Amy and Brayden Shetler hit RBI singles with Shetler’s hit scoring two. Atkins ended the game with a walk-off triple that 10-runned Meadville.
“It was a good way to end it,” said Groner. “There was some sloppy play by us, we usually don’t make that many errors, but we were able to fight through it.”
Saegertown will advance to play in the Section 1 tournament next week. The tournament will be hosted by Saegertown with games played at the Erie Street complex.
“It feels cool to be part of a team that wins,” said Atkins. “Meadville/Mid-East is a good team, they have always been good, but I feel like we just had a lot of spirit in this game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.