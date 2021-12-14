CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team routed Commodore Perry 68-6 during its season opener Monday night.
The reigning District 10 champions got off to a hot start and never looked back. The Blue Devils started the game on a 32-0 run until the 5:22 mark of the second quarter when Marley Meyer got the Panthers on the board. By the end of the second quarter, the Blue Devils led 42-2.
“That was kind of our game plan coming in is we knew we wanted to get out early and jump on these guys and just put them away early,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. “The kids are ready to get this season started and they kind of showed it tonight.”
The Blue Devils’ use of the full-court press early in the game enabled them to force turnovers and create transition offense, which allowed them to create separation against the Panthers.
“That’s what we do,” McKissock said. “We press full-court man-to-man usually the entire game. Obviously, tonight we pulled it off earlier.”
Another reason why the Blue Devils were able to create separation was because of the play of reigning Region 3 Player of the Year Madison Yanc. In the first game of her senior season, Yanc led all scorers with 26 points and scored all of her points from the field. Yanc scored many of her points while operating in the post.
“I think everybody that played post today was very effective,” said Yanc, who’s an Edinboro recruit. “I think that we did really well in the zone, better than we ever have and I feel like personally, that was the best I’ve done in the zone offense.”
Four Blue Devils scored in double figures, including Yanc. Hailee Rodgers scored 14 points and earned all of her points from the field. Makenzie Yanc scored 11 points and made the Blue Devils’ only three-pointer of the game. Finley Rauscher added 10 points.
“We just worked together as a team and we weren’t selfish,” said Makenzie Yanc. “We just worked together.”
For Commodore Perry, Hailey Boozer scored four points in the fourth quarter to lead her team.
After only allowing six points to Commodore Perry, Cambridge Springs will play an away game against Eden Christian tonight at 7:30 p.m. McKissock is expecting a much closer matchup.
“We’re gonna have our hands full tomorrow night at Eden Christian Academy,” McKissock said. “They’re gonna be a little bit tougher than what we had tonight, so we gotta take care of the ball a little bit better. We just gotta know our plays a little bit and stuff because we’ve only had a few practices. It’s just gonna take some time.”
Cambridge Springs (68)
Mad. Yanc 13 0-0 26, Rodgers 7 0-0 14, Mak. Yanc 4 0-0 11, Rauscher 5 0-0 10, Kline 1 0-0 2, Leandro 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Schultz 0 1-2 1.
Totals 32 1-2 68.
Commodore Perry (6)
Boozer 2 0-0 4, Meyer 1 0-0 2
Totals 3 0-0 6.
Commodore Perry 0 2 0 4 — 6
Cambridge Springs 24 18 17 9 — 68
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs - Mak. Yanc