CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils took care of business against the Youngsville Eagles winning 3-1 (25-15), (23-25), (25-13), (25-13) in a Region 2 game on Wednesday at The Devils Den.
It started off shaky for the Blue Devils, who won the first set 25-15. Seemingly all of Youngsville’s 15 points came off of Blue Devils mistakes.
In the second set, the Eagles capitalized on the Blue Devils’ sloppy play. The Eagles started breaking away and earned their biggest lead of the night at 18-13. The Blue Devils tightened it up and brought it all the way back even. The Devils took the lead 20-19 with outstanding service play by Emily Boylan and Payton Leandro. They both finished with eleven service points.
The back and forth set broke open for the Eagles when a Blue Devil served a crucial point into the net. Players Mia Rafalski and Kenzie Olewine specifically were all over the court for Youngstown. Rafalski finished with five kills and four digs. Olewine’s with six kills and eleven digs.
“Serving, hitting, passing – everything that could go wrong did go wrong. They weren’t talking, they weren’t moving, they thought it was going to be a cakewalk and they found out it wasn’t,” Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner said.
A light switch turned on in the third set for the Blue Devils. They didn’t look back and won the next two sets 25-13 and 25-13.
“Our serving improved tremendously,” Turner said. “I mean, a win is a win.”
The two seniors Abbie Schultz and Taylor Smith showed that the Blue Devils are at their best when Smith and Schultz are connecting. Smith finished with twelve kills, most of them coming from Schultz who finished with an eye-popping thirty assists.
Smith described her and Schutz’s duo as “ballers” laughing as she said it.
“We have played every single sport together since 6th grade,” Smith said. “This is the last year I’m gonna be able to do this so I wanna win and play well.”
“There’s talent galore. It’s just them believing and putting the effort forward. There’s no doubt we have talent,” Turner said. “It’s trying to get it out of them is the thing. They are ones that are playing, not me.
“It’s them. They know how to play the game and they know what they need to do to win. It’s getting everything together and doing it as simple as that.”
Claire Mumford finished with seven kills and Leandro finished with six. Emily Boylan led the Devils in digs with 21. Jordyn Wheeler led all Blue Devils in blocks with five.