CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS —The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils girls volleyball team was finally able to take the court after a prolonged absence due to a two-week COVID-19 closure at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School.
The Blue Devils matched up against Region 2 rival Saegertown on Thursday at Cambridge .
The Panthers won in straight sets (25-22), (25-17), (25-15). The match was not as lopsided as the score would indicate, as the Blue Devils made the Panthers work for every point.
“We knew going in it was going to be tough, to be honest, I was pleased of our girls. They stuck in there,” Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner said. “I’m happy because it was the first match we actually got to play in a month. Hopefully, the girls realize that too. We’ll get better there’s no doubt we’ll get better. We never like losing, but I’m happy for the most part with how we played.”
In the end, Saegertown seniors and returning all-state honorees. Brittany Houck and Averie Braymer were too much for the Blue Devils. Houck recorded five kills and three aces, while Braymer had 13 kills and one ace.
The Saegertown roster, led by the veteran duo of Houck and Braymer, worked interchangeably. They played any position the team needed from them.
“Almost all the girls I have, even on the bench, know what they are doing. They have been in the system since they were in seventh grade so I can plug a lot of different people in a lot of different places. We have a lot of different skill sets others don’t have,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “It works out for us.”
Saegertown moves to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in region action.
Kam Fuller dished 21 assists for the Panthers to go with seven digs. Houck added 15 digs and Abby Kirdahy had 18.
“I thought we started out a little shaky. We settled in as the night went on and played a little bit better as the match went on,” Johnson said. “It was a big win because after dropping that loss to Cochranton last week we have to just make sure we maintain the rest of the (season). We want to fight for a chance at the region championship, so that was a big win for us.”
Cambridge Springs senior Taylor Smith did her best to keep the Blue Devil’s in it. Smith recorded 12 kills and 12 digs. Jordyn Wheeler had six kills and six blocks at middle hitter. Sophomore Claire Mumford playing much taller than her 5’5 stature would suggest, spiked 4 kills.
“I always tell them it doesn’t matter how big you are, just play,” Turner said.
Cambridge Springs begins the season 0-1 and will play Eisenhower on Tuesday.