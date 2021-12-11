FRANKLIN — Cambridge Springs beat Girard 65-53 in the Franklin Tip-Off Tournament on Friday to begin its quest to return to the District 10 Championship game.
The Blue Devils started with a nine-point first quarter, but scored 56 points over the final three stanzas to keep the Yellow Jackets at bay.
The defending Region 2 player of the year Nathan Held picked up where he left off and led all scorers with 16 points. Senior point guard Hunter Spaid added 14 points and sophomore forward Parker Schmidt scored 15 points.
Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro described the game as a “good start”.
Cambridge will play Franklin today in the winners bracket of the Franklin Tournament.