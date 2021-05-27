Cambridge Springs head baseball coach Brad Wheeler isn’t worried about his players’ nerves heading into today’s District 10 2A semifinal game against Wilmington at Slippery Rock University at 4 p.m.
They have been there before.
“These players have been together since they were in Little League and have played in many high-pressure games, making them into the team that everyone sees today,” said Wheeler, the former Blue Devils’ all-star catcher. “Their countless hours playing in the summer and playing together is making a huge impact on the success of the team. The more playoff games we play, the more of an advantage it becomes.”
Mercer found out first-hand about the Blue Devils’ strong team unity on Monday as Wheeler & Co. rolled to a 9-3 win in the opening round of the playoffs, improving their record to 17-2.
“I was very pleased with our overall effort,” said Wheeler. “Asa (Henderson) pitched a very nice game and Jaden (Grubbs) came in and pitched quality innings.”
Hitting is Cambridge Springs’ strong suit. Three players are batting over .400: Senior Trent Wheeler (.532, 25-for-47, 16 RBI’s, five doubles), senior Walker Cunningham (.451, 23-for-51, team-high 24 RBI’s. team-high seven doubles) and sophomore Brady Jardina (.404, 21-for-52, 18 RBI’s). Sophomore Brock Cunningham also carries a lethal bat, hitting .357 (20-for-56) and 17 runs batted in.
Brad Wheeler is keeping it a secret who will be his starting pitcher against Wilmington.
“I’m not sure who is starting yet, either Trent or Walker,” he said. “Whoever is feeling it that day will get the start. Both pitchers have the same strong makeup – great control of the ball, mental toughness, ferocious competitive attitudes and the will to win. Both are team leaders and catalysts for the team.”
As for Wilmington, the Region 1 runner-up with a 16-2 record, Wheeler realizes his unit needs to play its best ball to win.
“They are big!” he said. “They have a couple very good pitchers and looked to be very well coached.”
Concluding, Wheeler said, “Win or lose, this is by far the most exciting team that I have had the privilege to coach.”
Hopefully, it will not be Wheeler’s last game with these cool-under-pressure players