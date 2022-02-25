Butler intends to take legal action after the PIAA upheld a decision banning the football team from the District 10 playoffs, said the school’s athletic director.
The PIAA board on Wednesday heard a nearly hour-long appeal from Butler and voted unanimously to sustain an earlier WPIAL ruling that made the Golden Tornado ineligible for playoffs in District 10. Butler is a member of the WPIAL (District 7) but has competed in District 10 football as an associate member for two years.
Butler can continue to play regular-season games in District 10 but can’t compete in the postseason, a situation Butler athletic director Bill Mylan called “heart-wrenching.”
“Our solicitor’s office will proceed with legal action,” Mylan said. “I think it’s a known fact that Butler School District sued the governor. We’re not going to be afraid to be involved in litigation with anyone else.”
District 10 includes schools from the state’s northwestern corner. Butler joined that district for football two years ago, hoping a favorable schedule there might help its long-struggling program.
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said the board rejected Butler’s appeal largely on “constitutional and jurisdictional” ground. The PIAA doesn’t recognize so-called associate memberships, so Lombardi asked Butler’s representatives whether they might consider moving all sports to District 10.
“To go play one sport in another district and not make the usual, traditional transfer to the district becomes difficult,” Lombardi said, “because districts’ strengths are their schools.”
Butler principal John Wyllie said he couldn’t make that decision about moving all sports to District 10 without consulting others in the school district.
The Golden Tornado football team saw improvement last fall, finished 5-5 and competed in the District 10 playoffs. However, after the playoffs were over, the WPIAL board informed the school that it wasn’t allowed to qualify for the District 10 playoffs, saying Butler’s participation there is limited to the regular season.
The WPIAL board voted Jan. 18 to ban Butler from future District 10 playoffs. Butler already was ineligible for the WPIAL playoffs unless it plays in a WPIAL conference.