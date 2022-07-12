SAEGERTOWN — Quinton Burchill's first Little League home run couldn't have came at a better time.
With the game tied at five in the bottom of the fifth inning and Gavin Leslie at third base, Burchill smashed the ball to deep center field to give Cambridge/Saegertown a two-run lead. Burchill's homer ended up giving Cambridge/Saegertown the lead for good as it won the District 1 championship 7-6 on Monday.
"First Little League home run, it's no better time to do it than the district championship," said Cambridge/Saegertown head coach Joe Groner. "I was happy for him. Very happy for him."
Going into the top of the sixth down two, Cochranton's bats still showed some fight. A single by Abraham Ly led things off and a double by Justice Walker made it a one-run game. A grounder by Quin McCartney moved Walker over to third with two outs. After Jonah McKay was intentionally walked, Cochranton couldn't send Walker home as Burchill earned a strikeout to end the game.
"It feels great," Groner said. "The kids played a decent game. Made a lot of errors, something we still have to clean up. Pitching was fantastic. I gotta tip my hat to Cochranton because Cochranton always comes out and they're always ready to play baseball. Cochranton's never easy to beat and Saegertown played a good game tonight, so I'm happy for them."
Even though it fell short in the end, Cochranton came back from a five-run deficit to tie the game. In the top of the fourth, McKay led it off with an infield single. Another runner reached via an error to put runners on first and second with one out. Then, Zachary Jackson singled to left to put Cochranton on the board. In the next at-bat, Parker Schmitt reached first via an error to load the bases. After Hunter Woolstrum bunted, Saegertown pitcher Mason Groner tried throwing home, but the throw didn't come in time as the runner was safe. After allowing the second run, Burchill came in to pitch for Groner and subsequently got out of the bases-loaded jam.
After not allowing a run in the bottom of the fourth, Cochranton's offense kept the momentum going. Noah Carroll and McCartney started things off with hits to put runners at first and second with no outs. McKay then ripped a triple to left field that scored both runners. Daniel Hochstetler then tied the game after he singled home McKay.
"We came back in the fifth, tied it up," said Cochranton head coach Bret McCartney. "We had some timely hitting, had some great hits. Kids fought hard. Just came up short towards the end."
Groner and Burchill both chipped in on the mound in Saegertown's win. Groner tossed the first 3.2 innings while Burchill went the rest of the way.
"They pitched good enough," Coach Groner said. "We're gonna have to get better if we're gonna go any farther, but for tonight, we'll take it. We'll get back at it this week and get the kids ready for next week."
For Cochranton, Carroll went the distance in the losing effort.
"I thought he pitched really well," McCartney said. "He stayed in the strike zone all night. Gotta give those guys credit. They hit the ball, but Noah I thought he pitched really well. Kept his pitch count low."
After winning the District 1 championship, Saegertown will move on to the section tournament where they will play its first game next Tuesday.
However, the team is taking it one moment at a time, Groner said.
"The team's feeling great right now," Groner said. "They just won districts so no complaints."
