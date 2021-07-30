Camps/Youth sports
Meadville Area Little Gridders
The deadline to register for little gridders is July 31. Visit www.meadvillelittlegridders.com to register for either tackle football or flag football.
Jr. Lady Bulldogs Basketball Camp
The Meadville Lady Bulldogs basketball program is hosting a free girls basketball clinic for all girls in the Crawford Central School District in grades 4-6. The clinic is every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Meadville High School gym ending Aug. 14. The clinic will be led by MASH girls coaches Jason Longo and Cassidy Kravec. For more information, call Longo at (814) 720-9722.
Elevate Your Game Basketball Camp
The Elevate Your Game Basketball Camp is July 31 and Aug. 1. The Big Man/Guard camp (grades 7-12) is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Edinboro University’s McComb Fieldhouse and costs $125. For more information, contact one of the following instructors: Bill Hager (814) 432-8674, Terry Thompson (814) 572-4746, Bob Amendola (814) 450-1178 or Kraig Hetz (814) 431-9576.
Elevate Your Game Basketball Preseason Camp
The Elevate Your Game Basketball Preseason Camp is Sunday’s beginning on Sept. 12. The camp is for boys in girls in grades 4-12 at Edinboro University’s Mike S. Zafiroski Sports Dome. Grades 4-7 are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Grades 8-12 are from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The Camp costs $100. For more information, contact one of the following instructors: Bill Hager (814) 432-8674, Terry Thompson (814) 572-4746, Bob Amendola (814) 450-1178 or Kraig Hetz (814) 431-9576.
Tournaments
Hoop for the Koop
The YMCA is hosting a 3v3 basketball tournament on Saturday, July 31 at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex at 9 a.m. Proceeds will help restore Huidekoper Park. The cost is $75 per team, or $25 per player. Register by visiting Meadvilleymca.org or call Mark at (919) 464-1512.
Black Ash Sportsman
The Black Ash Sportsman Club will be hosting an NRA Silhouette Match on Saturday, July 31. Shooting classes are available for 22 rifles and handguns, centerfire pistols and centerfire rifles chambered for pistol cartridges. Shooting will begin at 9 a.m. For more information contact Carl Pelino (814) 333-6533 or by e-mail at silhouette@blackashsportsman.org.
High Power Rifle Match
The Springs Rod and Gun Club will be holding it’s August High Power Rifle Match on Sunday, August 1. The gate opens at 8 a.m. for the morning relay, with the first shots fired at 9 a.m. The afternoon relay will open at 12:30 p.m., with the first shots at 1:30 p.m. Matches are held on the 100-yard range at the Club grounds, one mile north of Cambridge Springs, on Route 99. Participation in one of these matches satisfies the Marksmanship requirement towards purchasing military surplus rifles through the Civilian Marksmanship Program (http://thecmp.org/). For more information call: (814) 398-4052.
Golf Aces Fore Eagles Classic
The CASH girls’ volleyball Aces Fore Eagles Classic will be Friday, August 6 at Oakland Beach Golf Course. The two-person scramble is $60 per golfer and includes 18 holes and a cart, food, drink, goodie bags, line prizes and more. Please call (814) 683-5900 ext. 5454 or talk to a member of the volleyball team for more info.
Grass Volleyball Tournament
The annual grass volleyball tournaments during the Cochranton Community Fair will Saturday, August 7 (doubles) and Sunday, August 8 (Coed 4s). The nets will be set up on school grounds. For more information or to register, call Ron Cierniakoski (814) 795-1640.
West Mead Car Show
The West Mead No. 1 Volunteer Fire Company is organizing its 6th annual Cruizing for a Cause car show on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Ranz Bar and Grill, 10950 Liberty Street Extension. Registration is from 1 to 3 p.m. and the event will be held rain or shine. There is no entry fee. There will also be food and beverages, a 50/50 raffle, bar games, a dunk tank, and a cornhole tournament. Awards will be at 5 p.m. for each class of vehicle and a raffle drawing at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Ron Williams at (814) 336-9624.
Penn-Ohio Athletic Club Scramble
The Penn-Ohio Athletic Club is holding its 16th annual scholarship fund scramble gold outing on August 14 at Oak Tree Country Club in West Middlesex. The 18-hole four-person scramble costs $75 per golfer and shotgun start time is 1:30 p.m. There will be food at the turn and a sit down dinner following the event. Monetary and other prizes will be available. Register online at www.pennohioathleticclub.com. Hole sponsorships are available upon request by calling (724) 813-7210.
CARE Golf Outing
The Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort will run their annual golf outing at Mt. Hope Golf Course on Sunday, August 22. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. Using the four-person scramble format, there will be line and skill prizes with skins and mulligans available for purchase at the course. Entry fee is $75 or $300 per team of four. Meal and refreshments included. All proceeds will be benefit a new home show building at the Cochranton Fairgrounds. The entry deadline is August 14. Mail entries and checks to CARE c/o Mike Dickson, PO Box 176, Cochranton, PA 16314. Inquiries can be made atdicksonfuneralhome@windstream.net or call Mike at (814) 425-2895.
Mulligan-McCroy Golf Outing
The 52nd annual Mulligan-McCroy Golf Outing will be held Saturday, September 4 at Mt. Hope Golf Course. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day. To pre-register, contact Craig at cac992@yahoo.com or (814) 573-1555. You can also contact Elliot at elliotbutler3026@gmail.com or (814) 853-6192. Personalized hats will be available for those that pre-register by August 10.
Miscellaneous
Saegertown Sports Reunion
Saegertown High School athletes and sports fans from the 1960s will gather at the Giles Barn on Brook House Road on August 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. Athletes and fans can rekindle old friendships and talk about past experiences. Contact Jim Swinkola, class of 1966, at (828) 898-3289 or jimswinkola@icloud.com with any questions.