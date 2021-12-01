GREENSBURG — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team won a 4-3 conference game against Hempfield on Monday when Rocco Tartaglione scored an overtime goal off an assist by Michael Mahoney.
Also scoring goals for the Dogs was Trevor Kessler, who had two and Nick Kaste. Mahoney had a total of three assists. Preston Phillis and Robert Mahoney also added an assist.
In goal, Sam Coppola faced 39 shots and recorded 36 saves.
“San Coppola was outstanding,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “He really stole the game for us.”
Meadville is now 6-2 in conference play and 7-5-1 overall.
The team plays a non-conference game on Sunday at Harbor Creek before returning to the George S. Dearment Ice Arena on Tuesday for a conference game against Shaler.