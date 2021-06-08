Two years ago to the day, the Meadville and York Suburban boys volleyball teams met at Penn State University’s Pegula Ice Arena for the PIAA Class 2A championship.
The Bulldogs and Trojans meet again today, this time with a return trip to the state title match on the line. The semifinal match is set for 5 p.m. at Altoona High School.
Meadville, tied for the No. 2 spot in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Top 10 rankings with Lower Dauphin, punched its ticket to the semifinal with a sweep of fifth-ranked North Catholic. The Bulldogs are 19-0 on the season and have lost just six sets. Three of those losses came on May 15 to Class 3A Northeastern in tournament play. The Bulldogs’ last set loss came to Cochranton on May 27 in the District 10 title match.
Meadville’s strength all season long has been its versatility on offense with sophomore Jackson Decker, senior Charlie Waid and junior Julian Jones often leading the way. Jones and Waid are the only players back from the 2019 team that survived to win a 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-27, 15-13 thriller against York Suburban in the 2019 state title match.
Fourth-ranked York Suburban, too, looks a little different on paper than 24 months ago. But Meadville coach Nick Bancroft said this year’s team still reminds him a lot of the 2019 squad.
“(Brady) Stump reminds me of (Nate) Bowman from two years ago,” Bancroft said. “Their setter is good and runs a nice offense. They have a really big middle, which they had two good middles last time.
“They are very well coached and I know it will be a battle.”
Bowman, who took over for YS in the third and fourth sets in the title match, is in his sophomore season at Messiah College. Setter Noah Chojnacki and Declan Riddings are also gone.
Leading the way for the District 3 runner-up Trojans now is junior middle hitter Brady Stump, who had a 19-kill, 13-dig double-double in York Suburban’s 15-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win over Dock Mennonite in the first round of the state tournament on June 1. Trevor Culbertson does the setting for the Trojans. Alex Probert paces the defense at the libero position.
The winner advances to face the winner of today’s semifinal between District 3 champion Lower Dauphin and District 3 No. 3 seed Garden Spot in Saturday’s title match at Penn State University’s Recreation Building.