ERIE — The Meadville Bulldog hockey team defeated Harbor Creek 4-1 in a non-conference game on Sunday.
In goal, Sam Coppola faced 29 shots and saved 28 of them.
Preston Phillis led the Bulldogs with two goals. Michael Mahoney and Brandon Corey each scored once. Ben Hilson and Alex Burgess each added two assists.
With the win, Meadville is 8-5-1 overall on the season. Despite securing a win, Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett described the team’s performance as “underwhelming.”
Meadville plays again on Tuesday against Shaler for a conference matchup at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena.