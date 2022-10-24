The Meadville Bulldog hockey team is set to hold its annual Pink the Rink game today to raise breast cancer awareness.
The Bulldogs will take on rival Bethel Park at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena at 7:45 p.m.
According to head coach Jamie Plunkett, the team has raised more than $145,000 since the event started in the 2005-06 season. The team used to raise funds for the Susan G. Komen organization, but switched over to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute in 2012.
Meadville will look to get its first win of the season against Bethel Park after dropping its first three games.
