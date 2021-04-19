Meadville travels to Erie today to take on rival Cathedral Prep in a boys lacrosse matchup.
The ‘Dogs and Ramblers have a bit of history. In the 2019 District 10 Championship, Meadville won 10-7 to capture the program’s first district title. The teams played most recently on March 31 when the Ramblers won 11-4 in Meadville.
The Bulldogs boast a 5-2 record heading into the matchup with a win against Freeport on Saturday building momentum for the squad.
“We had a great game against Freeport and we’re looking to build on that success,” Meadville head coach Rob Schwab said. “We have to win the ground ball battles and when we have the ball we need to take care of the ball and get good possessions. We need to be patient on offense.”
Cathedral Prep is undefeated at 6-0 with a recent 6-5 win against Ohio powerhouse St. Ignatius.
With only four AA teams in District 10 lacrosse, today’s matchup could be a preview of the District Championship game in May.
“We are slowly building and our goal is to be playing our best lacrosse when we get into May,” Schwab said.