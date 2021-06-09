ALTOONA — The Meadville boys volleyball team is heading back to the state championship game to defend its 2019 title.
The Bulldogs earned the opportunity to repeat by downing York Suburban 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16) in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at Altoona High School on Tuesday. The match was a rematch of the 2019 state title tilt in which Meadville downed YS in five sets to clinch the program’s first state title since 1964.
After going up 11-4 in set one, the ’Dogs cruised to a win. A Julian Jones tomahawk spike on set point was the set’s exclamation point.
In the second set, momentum swung towards the Trojans.
Meadville fell behind early and though they stayed within a couple points of York Suburban and even tied twice, the Bulldogs couldn’t get in front. With the scored tied at 15s, the Trojans went on a run aided by 6-foot-7 junior Brady Stump and took set two.
Set three was a brawl from start to finish.
Meadville’s triple headed attack of Charlie Waid, Jackson Decker and Jones took turns hammering the ball to the floor. On the defensive end, the Bulldogs did their best to keep Stump from scoring.
“We tried to not let him take over,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “He got some touches and it’s tough blocking him, but we just needed to slow him down and make him take aggressive swings down the line and hope he misses a couple, which he did eventually. He is just a great player.”
Neither the Bulldogs nor the Trojans could pull away from each other. The biggest lead in the set was a 3-0 Trojan lead to start off. After, the teams were neck and neck.
A monster Stump slam tied the score at 23-23 and it looked to be anyone’s game. On the ensuing serve, Caden Mealy, instead of setting, snuck the ball over the net into an empty zone to give his team the lead.
After a York Suburban timeout, they received the Bulldog serve and set their star player, Stump. Stump rose to hammer the ball home but 5-10 Jones met him at the net. Despite surrendering nine inches to Stump, Jones blocked him above the net to give the ’Dogs a huge set win.
“Blocking is a really hard thing to do for me being as short as I am,” Jones said. “I never get blocks. So to block someone as good as No. 17 (Stump), it felt amazing — especially for game point!”
After the Bulldogs won the third set in dramatic fashion, they went to work in the fourth set. Monster Waid and Decker kills got the set started and set the tone. The Trojans appeared disorganized and mental errors started to pile up, amounting to a 15-5 Meadville lead.
“I appreciate that they never gave up after they were outplayed in set one. They came out swinging in set two and set three was just really good volleyball,” York Suburban head coach Oliver Good said. “I think there was some disappointment in set three that carried into set four that gave them momentum and got us behind by a lot.”
Though YS was behind big, they started clawing back into the match. It was reminiscent of the 2019 state championship when Meadville couldn’t win the fourth set even with a 23-16 lead at one point.
“I was reliving it a little bit in game four when we couldn’t put them away. We were up nine or 10 in the state finals and couldn’t put them away, but we knew they had some good players coming into the game,” Bancroft said. “We have some too so we knew it was gonna be a battle.”
The closest YS would come was 24-16 on Tuesday. A Decker slam gave the Bulldogs the win to send to the team back to Penn State.
“Our motto all year has been stay consistent, don’t make mistakes and hang with it, and we did. We stayed consistent there in three and four and we stayed alive,” Bancroft said. “We’re a nice strong unit all the way around. Everyone contributes and does their job.”
Leading the Bulldogs in kills was Decker with 17. Jones and Waid added 14 and 12, respectively. Jones and Decker each had eight digs while Waid added seven.
Mealy dished 41 assists in the win.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. We knew they are a tough serving team, so we just wanted to take care of our side of the game and pass well,” Mealy said. “We knew if we could pass we could get a good swing out of it.”
The Bulldogs are now 20-0 on the season. This is Bancroft’s second season at the helm and his second trip to the state title game.
“They are pumped and ready to go. They’re excited to show what they have,” Bancroft said. “For the most part it was a different team two years ago so they’re excited to show what they worked really hard for.”
Meadville will play District 3’s top seed, Lower Dauphin on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Penn State University’s Recreation Building.