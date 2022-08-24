ERIE — The Meadville boys golf team took home fifth place out of seven teams during the third Region 6 mega match on Tuesday. The match took place at Lakeshore Country Club and was hosted by McDowell High School.
The Bulldogs finished with an overall score of 347. Phil Pandolph secured the Bulldogs' lowest score with an 80, which put him in eighth place. Robert Mahoney and Alex Burgess also finished in the 80's with an 86 and 87, respectively. Jake Friters and Chris Costa compiled scores of 94 and 101, respectively.
Cathedral Prep won the team event by a wide margin, finishing with a score of 309. Breckin Taylor won first place individually with a 74 (+2). Matt Costa finished the event with a 76, tying him for fourth overall. Ryan Eastbourn also shot below 80, finishing with a 78 and sixth-place finish. Connor Laird and Trey Thompson compiled scores of 81 and 83, respectively, for the Ramblers.
McDowell and Erie high School secured second and third place with team scores of 330 and 336, respectively. Warren finished in fourth with a score of 337. Hickory and Corry finished in the last two spots with scores of 368 and 377, respectively.
Meadville will next go to play Hickory for a dual match next Tuesday at 10 a.m.
1. Cathedral Prep (309)
Breckin Taylor — 74
Matt Costa — 76
Ryan Eastbourn — 78
Connor Laird — 81
Trey Thompson — 83 x
2. McDowell (330)
Bryce Peterson — 81
Jack Mucha — 82
John Ferretti — 83
Brody Paris — 84
Peter Mitchell — 87 x
3. Erie High (336)
Kyle Westfall — 76
Evan Nadzam — 81
Eli Nicklas — 89
Austin Williams — 90
Owen Sinnott — 105 x
4. Warren (337)
Braddock Damore — 75
Owen Blum — 75
Owen Becker — 91
Reid Olsen — 96
Brady Berdine — 97 x
5. Meadville (347)
Phil Pandolph — 80
Robert Mahoney — 86
Alex Burgess — 87
Jake Friters — 94
Chris Costa — 101 x
6. Hickory (368)
Aidan Enoch — 82
Owen Hamelly — 94
Adam Scott — 95
Ryan Brown — 97
Aidan Rueberger — 100 x
7. Corry (377)
Nate James — 79
Jacob Swartzfager — 93
Logan Davis — 101
Ashton Mineo — 104
Jacob Gantz — 116 x
x — Score not included in total
