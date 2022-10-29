ERIE — The Meadville Bulldogs beat the Erie Royals 48-7 at Veteran Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Meadville, a Class 4A team, scheduled Erie, a Class 6A team, just a couple of weeks ago to fill an open Week 10 slot. Head coach Ray Collins wanted to make sure his team stayed in the flow of a normal week before a playoff run.
The Royals (1-9), gave Meadville (9-1) a run for its money in the early going. On the opening series, Meadville methodically advanced the ball and the drive culminated with a two-yard Khalon Simmons rushing touchdown.
On Erie’s first possession, Meadville forced and recovered a fumble on the Royals’ third play. The Bulldogs did not take advantage of Erie’s mistake. Instead, Erie’s Keon Somerville intercepted a pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown and a 7-7 tie.
“We knew what Erie was all about — a ton of athletes and guys that will hit you in the mouth, a real physical football team,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “We knew taking the field with them
tonight we would have to match their intensity and we would have to stand toe-to-toe with them.”
On Meadville’s next drive, Collins shifted from his traditional Wing-T to a spread formation. With Simmons at quarterback, he delivered a 34-yard strike to Nic Williams, who created separation with a skinny post. Williams caught the ball and waltzed into the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-7 Bulldogs’ lead.
“I thought the kids did a great job of settling into the game after that interception,” Collins said. “We got comfortable, got our confidence and for the rest of the way out played solid football.”
After Meadville’s defense forced a three-and-out, Erie’s punting unit pinned the Bulldogs on their own two-yard line.
Despite the unfortunate line of scrimmage, Meadville only needed three plays to cover 98 yards. Brady Walker gained eight yards before Simmons scampered for 42 yards and set Meadville up on the 50-yard line. Then, Amarri Lewis broke free up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown.
Late in the first half, Meadville recovered a third fumble and was set up on the 46-yard line with 47 seconds left in the half. After a short gain on the ground, two Erie penalties and a sack, the Bulldogs were on the 33 with about 10 seconds on the clock.
Simmons heaved a ball to Brighton Anderson who came down with a contested catch in double coverage.
Meadville led 27-7 at halftime.
“Offensively, flip flopping between our base Wing-T and our spread stuff really kept them off balance all night and forced them to make adjustments on the fly to what we were doing. We ended up getting big games out of a lot of guys,” Collins said. “Look at Amarri Lewis, no one is keying on him and here he comes ripping off a long touchdown. Brady Walker ran hard and Khalon ran hard. We had guys catching balls, Brighton Anderson and Nic Williams. Everybody contributed in a big way tonight.”
In the third quarter, Walker scored an 11-yard touchdown. In the fourth, Simmons scored another rushing touchdown and Tahlir McClure ran one in from 14 yards out.
Meadville had three 100-yard rushers in the game. Walker led the way with 144 while Simmons and Lewis had 131 and 127, respectively.
Simmons passed for two touchdowns and 89 yards in addition to his game on the ground.
“When we get in a situation where they know we’re gonna throw the ball all the eyes on the opposing defense flip to Nic Williams and they forget Brighton Anderson standing at 5-foot 8-inches has a great pair of hands,” Collins said. “He really wins his one-on-one battles just about every play.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs recovered four fumbles and caught an interception. Erie gained less than 100 yards offensively.
Collins credits defensive coordinator Mike Richards for his game plan.
“His scheme going into every game is so good and teams struggle with what we throw at them defensively,” Collins said. “The kids stepped up and played really good defense. You look at what they had offensively and that was no small accomplishment to hold all those guys in check and they did it.”
With the win, Meadville put a bow in its regular season at 9-1 overall. The Bulldogs will play Corry for the Class 4A District 10 championship next week at a time, place and date to be determined.
Meadville beat Corry 55-6 in the season opener.
Meadville 7 20 7 14 — 48
Erie 7 0 0 0 — 7
First quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 2-yard rush (Oliver Przepiora Xp)
E — Keon Somerville 65-yard interception return (XP)
Second quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 34 yard pass to Nic Williams (Xp)
M — Amarri Lewis 50-yard rush (Xp)
M — Khalon Simmons 33 yard pass to Brighton Anderson (Xp no good)
Third quarter
M — Brady Walker 11-yard rush (Xp)
Fourth quarter
M —Tahlir McCLure 14-yard rush (Xp)
M — Khalon Simmons 5-yard rush (Xp)
Individual statistics
Rushing
Meadville: Khalon Simmons 20-131, Brady Walker 18-144, Amarri Lewis 8-127, Tahlir McClure 5-44, Gavin Longstreth 1-(-8).
Passing: Khalon Simmons 3-5 89 yards 2 tds, Gavin Longstreth 1-4 0 yards 1 int
Receiving: Nic Williams 1-34 1 td, Brighton Anderson 1-33 1 td, Amarri
Lewis 1-0, Brady Walker 1-22
