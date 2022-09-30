The Meadville girls volleyball team overcame a few bumps on the road to defeat Region 5 rival McDowell 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-19) on Thursday night at the House of Thrills.
With the win, the Lady Bulldogs are now 7-1 on the season. Since their loss to Maplewood, the Lady Bulldogs have won four consecutive games, all against region opponents.
“I was happy with certain aspects of the game and others we really need to clean up,” said Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher. “With that said, what I’m most happy with is how we kind of extended rallies and worked hard to get the swing, not necessarily hitting it on the first ball. They served us tough. We had a hard time running what we wanted to in our system right off of serve-receive and that’s a credit to them.”
The first set was mostly a back-and-forth affair between the two teams. The set was tied at 16 when the Lady Bulldogs secured four out of the next five points to go up three. However, the Lady Trojans responded with three points of their own to tie it back up. The ’Dogs never gave up a point from there as they scored the last five points of the set. A couple McDowell errors, a kill by Ellie Kellick and two kills by Emma Parks allowed Meadville to earn the opening set.
“Emma started to put some balls away for us,” Schleicher said. “Emma does a great job for us and once we started getting a little traction there, we started to see the arrow point up a little bit more as far as being consistent and executing a few more plays. I think that’s the key, just make sure we’re executing plays, not giving them easy points and we’ll give ourselves a chance to win. We did a lot of that tonight.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ momentum carried into the start of the second set as they went out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a McDowell hitting error, a block and three kills by Parks. Following a timeout by the Lady Trojans, the teams started to trade points. After Meadville went up 23-17, McDowell earned back-to-back points. Schleicher called a timeout after the Lady Trojans pulled within four after scoring an ace. Out of the timeout, Parks was at it again, securing a kill and block to give the Lady Bulldogs the required two points to win the second set.
“The second set, we got a good start,” Schleicher said. “We talked about that after finishing the first set. We always wanna come out and play those first points like its 20-20 again, so we got out to a lead and then it was a lot of the same as the first. It’s just we started with the lead... It kind of was a lot of back-and-forth, so we really had to struggle to hold on to that lead and we needed it at the end.”
The third set started similarly as the previous one as the Bulldogs started out on a 4-1 run. However, the Trojans scored four out of the next five points to tie the set. Meadville broke the tie by scoring seven consecutive points to make the score 12-5. The ’Dogs started to pull away after expanding their lead to 20-8. However, the Lady Trojans responded with five consecutive points, which caused Schleicher to use a timeout. After the timeout, McDowell scored another four points to pull within three. That was as close as McDowell got as kills by Kellick and Parks and an ace by Chae Kennedy made it 23-17. Following kills by Parks and setter Elliott Schleicher, the Lady Bulldogs won the set 25-19 to complete the sweep.
“As a coach, you just kind of want to settle your team and just take a deep breath,” Schleicher said. “We had done a really good job up to that point, earning a big lead and it was just a matter of executing. It was just a situation where I don’t think we put a ton of pressure on them during that run and they served us tough and dug a lot of balls during that time.”
Parks led the team with 29 kills and six aces and was tied for the lead in digs with 13. Kendall Mealy also earned 13 digs with Sydney Burchard adding six more.
Running the offense, Schleicher dished out 34 assists.
“Elliott makes a lot of tough sets for us,” Schleicher said. “When the balls aren’t quite there, she goes up and she really settles us. We know if we get a ball anywhere up there, she’s gonna put up a good ball and I think she makes a lot of good decisions.”
Meadville will next host non-region opponent Corry on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.