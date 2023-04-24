FRANKLIN — The Meadville boys and girls track and field teams beat Franklin in a dual meet on Thursday at Franklin High School.
The girls won 118.5-29.5. A four-time winner for the Bulldogs was freshman Megan Puleio.
She won the 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run with times of 5 minutes and 36.69 seconds and 2:28.15, respectively.
Puleio was also on the 3,200-meter relay (13:09.94) with Abby Knapka, Camryn Guffey and Maria Megill-Herrera. On the 1,600-meter relay (5:07.31) was Natalie Smith, Savannah Runyan and Puleio.
A three-time winner was sophomore Marlaya McCoy. She won the 100-meter dash (13.23), the 200-meter dash (28.25) and was on the 400-meter relay (52.98). Also on the relay was Tatum Gorney, Jessie Aitken and Sydney Burchard.
Marley Rodax, a sophomore, won the 100-meter hurdles (17.52) and the 300-meter hurdles (54.65).
Another two-time winner was Payton Costello in the shot put (28-feet) and the discus (96-feet and 1-inch). Runyan also won the 400-meter dash (1:07.07).
Other winners were Jamie Larson in the long jump (14-feet and 7-inches), Alex Gallagher in the javelin (92-feet and 2-inches), Kayla Germanoski in the triple jump (32-feet and 4-inches) and Gorney in the pole vault (7-feet and 6-inches).
The boys team won 84-66. Senior Dontae Burnett won the 200 (23.72) and the long jump (19-feet and 5-inches). Nic Williams the 100 (11.38) and Max Dillaman took first in the 1,600 (4:42.22).
Ruric Douglas won the shot put (40-feet and 10-inches). In discus, Brennen Dinsmore took first (124-feet and 2-inches).
Brayden Costello was first in the triple jump (38-feet and 11.5-inches), Tymir Phillips won the high jump (5-feet and 5-inches) and Charlie Minor won the pole vault (11-feet and 6-inches).
Meadville also won the 400 relay (45.72).
The girls team is 3-0 and the boys are 2-1. The track and field team will be back in action on Saturday at the McDowell Invitational.
