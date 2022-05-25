Meadville’s volleyball team swept Erie First Christian on Tuesday in a District 10 Class 2A semifinal bout, but the game was anything but a blowout.
The Eagles started hot and had the Bulldogs on the ropes in the first set, but the ’Dogs responded in a big way.
“I thought we were trying to do too much at times and we needed to get back to the basics. We needed to make a good first contact and go from there,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “We weren’t passing the ball great. We expect a lot out of Caden (Mealy) and he does a lot for us, but we weren’t in the best position to finish balls.”
Meadville fought back from a 16-11 deficit at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of thrills to eliminate the Eagles 3-0 (28-26, 25-10, 25-14).
“They (Erie) played well. I don’t wanna say we started slow, though it looks that way because they had a nice lead, but they were digging balls, passing the ball really well and served us tough. They didn’t really miss any serves until late in the game, which is how we came back,” Bancroft said. “They came to play and our guys weren’t ready for that intensity quite yet.”
After the timeout, Meadville climbed back into the action. Several Erie First Christian errors helped even the score at 22.
Erie had a shot to win the set up 25-24 and up 26-25, but could not convert. Junior Jackson Decker smashed a kill to take the lead before getting the set winning kill on a slam into the floor.
“He has a big arm and he’s consistent. He was dialed in tonight,” Bancroft said. “He is a tough weapon and when we get into a pinch late in the game we’ll probably get him the ball more, but everyone knows that.”
Meadville’s offense was humming in the second set. After playing to a 10-7 lead, the ‘Dogs went on a 15-3 run to close the set out and go up 2-0.
Erie First Christian opened the third set with a couple kills, which when combined with a couple Meadville serving errors, the game was knotted at 10-10. Again, Meadville’s offense got rolling and the team rattled off kill after kill for a 15-4 run to win the match.
“Once we get momentum and a little bit comfort and a lead, that’s when we can be dangerous. We’ve played aggressive all season long,” Bancroft said. “Our motto has been ‘consistently aggressive’ all season. When you get a lead and we have all those weapons that can swing at the ball they get after it and they do well.”
Decker led the team with 24 kills and 12 digs. He also had a hitting percentage of 0.657. Cameron Schleicher had seven kills and seven digs. Mealy had 39 assists and and three kills. Julian Jones tallied ten digs and seven kills.
Meadville will play Cochranton on Thursday at a time and location to be announced in the District 10 Class 2A Championship match. It will be two year’s in a row the Bulldogs and Cardinals have played in the title match.
