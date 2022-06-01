The journey back to the state championship for the Meadville boys volleyball team got off to a roaring start in more ways than one.
In front of their home crowd, the Bulldogs swept Ambridge 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-10) in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday at the House of Thrills. With the win, the Bulldogs have now swept the Bridgers in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.
However, the Bridgers didn’t make things easy for the District 10 champions, especially in the first two sets. The Bulldogs started the first set by scoring the four consecutive points. However, the Bridgers chipped away at the deficit after knotting things up at 8. The Bulldogs took the lead right back after notching back-to-back points, but the Bridgers kept things close. After leading 15-12, the Bulldogs rattled off three unanswered points, which caused the Bridgers to use a timeout. After the timeout, the Bridgers only scored two points as the Bulldogs won the first set 25-14.
“I feel like we just kind of weren’t serving too well and we kind of just had to get our serves in,” said outside hitter Julian Jones. “Once we picked up our passing a little better, we kinda just clicked and that’s kind of how it works. We ended up playing better from then on.”
The second set started with the Bridgers going up 4-0. However, the Bulldogs inched closer until tying the set up at 9. After the Bulldogs tied it, the set was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams for the next few points. It wasn’t until both teams had 13 that the Bulldogs started to pull away, scoring four consecutive points on a run that was capped off with kills by Jones and Caden Mealy. After the Bridgers notched the next two points, the Bulldogs went on a 6-1 run to go up 23-16. The Bridgers pulled within four following two errors by the Bulldogs, but a block by Cameron Schleicher sealed the set.
“We practiced that in practice (Monday) actually,” Jones said. “We had a team of our younger kids play. In a game to five, it goes to 15, so we were down 13-7. We practiced coming back from that and I guess it kind of helped out (Tuesday), so I guess that’s kind of how it happened.”
The third and final set was much easier for the Bulldogs after starting out on an 8-2 run. After the Bulldogs expanded their lead to 14-6, the Bridgers used another timeout. The Bulldogs ended the set strong after ending on an 11-4 run, capped off by another kill by Jones, to complete the sweep and move onto the next round unscathed.
“We finally did that,” said Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft. “We took away the errors and we didn’t make any and we did a nice job of controlling our side of the net.”
Jackson Decker led the Bulldogs with 18 kills and also contributed seven digs. Jones earned 18 kills and led the team with nine digs. Mitch McKain compiled nine kills. Mealy dished 38 assists and added seven digs.
Bancroft and Jones agreed that hosting a state playoff game helped the whole team during Tuesday’s matchup.
“It’s nice,” Bancroft said. “It’s a good atmosphere. This is the best gym in Crawford County to play in, so it was nice to play in here.”
“Our fans usually come out,” Jones added. “Usually, a lot of fans come out and they cheer us on pretty well, so they usually give us a little bit of energy coming in and it helps out a lot for sure.”
Meadville will be back in action in the quarterfinal round against Our Lady of Sacred Heart on Saturday at a time and place to be determined. OLSH swept West Shamokin 3-0 (30-28, 25-20, 25-20) in the first round on Tuesday.
“We have to worry about ourselves, pass the ball and play good defense,” Bancroft said.
