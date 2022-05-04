The Meadville boys volleyball team kept its undefeated season alive after sweeping Crawford County rival Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-14) at the House of Thrills on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are now 9-0 this season and sit atop the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
“I thought we played well,” said Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft. “We controlled the ball, served tough and we got a lot of offense, so we got everyone the ball. We were just tough.”
The first set started in the Bulldogs’ favor as they went out to a 3-1 lead. However, the Blue Devils scored three consecutive points to lead it by one. That was the last time the Blue Devils led in the set as the Bulldogs took back control. The Bulldogs went on a 16-6 run to take a 19-10 lead. After a Blue Devils spike went out of bounds, head coach Kyle Marzka called a timeout. The rest of the set was smooth sailing for the Bulldogs as they won 25-11 following an ace by Julian Jones.
“Just getting into the rhythm of things,” Bancroft said about the first set. “We need to pass the ball a little bit better and we started off a little slow, had a few errors and had to clean up our mistakes.”
“I think in that first set, we came out hot, we were rolling,” Marzka added. “A couple errors, like I said, we kind of gave them too many points and let them start pulling the momentum from us and I think that’s what kind of caused that.”
The second set was completely dominated by the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs went out to a 10-3 lead before Marzka used another timeout. The Bulldogs’ lead grew to 20-6 before a kill by Parker Schmidt stopped the bleeding for the Blue Devils. The ’Dogs outscored the Blue Devils 5-4 during the rest of the set to win 25-11 and take a two-set lead.
The third set was a little closer for the Blue Devils as the ‘Dogs took an early 8-4 lead. However, the Blue Devils went on a 4-1 run to pull within one. That’s when the ’Dogs started to pull away thanks to an 8-2 run and some kills from Mitch McKain. A kill by Jones grew the ‘Dogs’ lead to 17-10, after which Marzka used another timeout. The ’Dogs used an 8-4 run to take the set 25-14 and complete the sweep.
“This game is based a lot on the errors and so you gotta take care of our side and keep the ball in play and stay aggressive at the same time, so it’s a hard thing to do at times and once you can do that consistently, you’re a tough team, so we just had to get in a rhythm,” Bancroft said about the third set.
Jackson Decker led the Bulldogs with eight kills while Jones added seven. McKain, Cameron Schleicher and Braden Bosco each contributed five kills. Caden Mealy compiled 21 assists and eight digs.
“They don’t make errors,” Marzka said about Meadville. “You have to make the points come, like you can’t keep giving them points because they don’t make errors. They’re a very clean team. They’re a very good team, so not making any errors really gives them an advantage.”
For the Blue Devils, Schmidt earned 12 assists, three digs and two kills. Jackson Mumford had eight kills, three blocks and a pair of digs. Kaiden Boozer contributed five kills, five digs and two blocks. Josh Reisenauer added three kills and two digs.
Even though the Blue Devils sit at 1-7 this season, Marzka sees improvement in his team. The Blue Devils participated in a tournament in State College last weekend where they won their last three matches.
“Our passing has improved tremendously, as well as our hitting,” Marzka said. “It’s just cleaning up some of the small mistakes and I think we’ll actually be there.”
“They always have a nice team,” Bancroft added. “I think they’re a little young this year, so we knew that coming in and we took care of business, but they always have a nice program.”
Meadville will be back in action today to play Crawford County rival in Conneaut while Cambridge Springs will host Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday in a region tilt. Both games start at 7 p.m.