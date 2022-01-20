The Meadville wrestling team defeated region opponent General McLane 31-27 on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs were down 27-13 and won the last four matches to take the contest. After being down by 14, Ben Fuller (106), Caleb Anderson (113), Stephen Ernst (120) and Mark Dait (126) all won their matches to clinch the victory. With the win, the Dogs’ region and overall record stands at 3-1.
Alex Kinder got things started by winning a 13-3 decision over Ethan Brest in 132. The Lancers then got on the board at 138 when Hudson Spires defeated Connor Kearns in a fall in two minutes and 52 seconds.
At 145, Brighton Anderson defeated Kyle Cousins in an 11-8 decision. The Lancers responded with Chance Kimmy defeating Westin Chess 4-0 at 152. The Lancers got more points on the board when Daniel Mulligan bested Aleric Jones via fall in one minute and 23 seconds.
After a series of defeats, Griffin Buzzell, who’s ranked in the state, got a win for the Bulldogs by defeating Magnus Lloyd in a 9-2 decision at 189. Lloyd, who’s also ranked in the state, moved over to face Buzzell from the 172-class, but Buzzell still got the best of him.
After Buzzell’s win, Rhoan Woodrow defeated Russell Wismer 4-0 at 215. Wilson Spires then defeated Jason Phillips 2-0 at 285 for the Lancers’ last win of the night.
Meadville will next participate in the Mercer VFW Tournament on Friday and Saturday.