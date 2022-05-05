With about two and a half weeks until the postseason kicks off, every game is crucial.
The Meadville Bulldogs understood the assignment and stayed ahead of Sharon in the Region 2 standings with a 6-1 win on Wednesday at Eldred Glen.
The 'Dogs were ready to go from the jump. Brady Walker pitched a strikeout and two groundouts to get his team to the plate.
Gavin Beck singled on Sharon pitcher Mikey Rodrigues' first pitch of the game and Rocco Tartaglione walked. Walker belted a double to left center field to put Meadville up 1-0.
"That's one thing we've been working on is jumping on first pitch fast balls," Meadville head coach Tartaglione said. "If they're gonna give them to you, you have to be aggressive. We didn't do that against Grove City and we had a bad outcome offensively. Today was a good rebound day. Sharon is a good team."
Brighton Anderson hit a line drive to center field to bring Tartaglione and Walker home to score. The Bulldogs led 3-0 after the first inning.
"Offensively, Rodrigues for Sharon is a great pitcher and we jumped on him in the first inning," Tartaglione said. "That really helps."
Defensively, Walker was on fire for Meadville.
"I knew we had to come out here and win because we dropped Grove City last night and we should not have," Walker said. "I knew I had to pitch strong for us and hit well. We had to win to get a good playoff spot for us."
Meadville's bats stayed hot. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the third inning. Bradyn Miller doubled to the left field wall to score Anderson and Jordan Young.
The offense added a sixth score in the bottom of the fifth. Owen Garvey singled to get on base and stole second. After a balk, Garvey reached third and was brought home when Carson McGowan grounded out.
Meadville led 6-0 through five innings, but Sharon battled back.
The Tigers opened the sixth inning with a Peyton Koss single. Koss scored on a double from Mark Cattron. After allowing his only walk of the game, Walker faced runners in the corners and needed two outs to get out of the inning without more damage.
Gavin Beck snagged a fly out in foul territory on the fence and Walker delivered a strikeout to get the third and final out.
"Brady was dialed in from the start and when you have a starting pitcher on the mound that goes seven innings, that helps a lot," Tartaglione said. "He was just shoving and had lots of first pitch strikes. He worked ahead in every count, I would say."
Walker tossed a strikeout and two groundouts in the top of the seventh to seal the game for Meadville.
Walker finished the game with nine strikeouts and two hits allowed. Offensively, Tartaglione went 2-3 at the plate. Anderson and Miller each had two RBIs.
With the win, Meadville is 8-4 overall and in region action. The Bulldogs are firmly ahead of Sharon, who is now 6-5 in the region.
"The kids know where we're at and they know what our goal is as far as we want to get a good seed going into the playoffs," Tartaglione said. "It was a must win game today. The rest of them are."
Meadville will host Franklin on Friday in a non-region game before traveling to play Slippery Rock on Monday. The Rockets are 7-4 in the region and beat Meadville earlier in the season.
"All we have to do is hit. We make some errors, but we have good pitching and we can obviously hit the ball," Walker said. "All we have to do is put it all together and we'll roll."
SHARON (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Stanek 3-0-0-0, Koss 3-1-1-0, Rodrigues 3-0-0-0, Cattron 3-0-1-1, Currie 2-0-0-0, Piccirilli 3-0-0-0, Scarmak 3-0-0-0, Voytik 3-0-0-0, Sy. Piccirilli 1-0-0-0, Fromm 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-1-2-1.
MEADVILLE (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-1-1-0, Tartaglione 3-1-2-0, B. Walker 4-1-1-1, Garvey 3-1-1-0, Young 1-1-1-0, Arpin 1-0-0-0, Anderson 2-1-1-2, McGowan 3-0-1-1. Miller 3-0-1-2, M. Walker 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-6-9-6.
Sharon 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
Meadville 302 010 x — 6 9 3
BATTING
2B: S — Cattron; M — Miller, B. Walker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Rodrigues LP 3.1-7-5-5-3-2, Stanek 2.2-2-1-1-2-2; M — B. Walker WP 7-2-1-1-9-1.
Records: Sharon 8-5; Meadville 8-4.