The Meadville track and field teams hosted Franklin at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Both teams had to brave cold temperatures and a mild wind, which impacted most athlete’s performances.
“The cold really impacted a lot of different people,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “We’ve been running and training when it’s been warmer outside so today slowed them down.”
Despite the cold, the Lady Bulldogs (2-0 overall, 1-0 Region 3) took down the Knights 82-68 to stay undefeated.
Helping earn the victory, Riley Fronce and Cammie Guffy each turned in solid performances.
Fronce won the 1,600-meter-run with a District 10 qualifying time of 5:50:29. The junior also won the 800-meter-run (2:40:83) and placed second in the 3,200-meter-run (14:45:20).
In just a tenth of a second faster, Guffy won the 3,200-meter-run in 14:45:10 to best Fronce. Guffy placed second in the 1,600-meter-run (5:54:97) and also qualified for the district meet.
Just minutes after finishing the 3,200, Fronce and Guffy had to return to the track for the 1,600-meter-relay.
“We were short in a couple areas between kids not being in school and some other things so we had two distance girls, Cam and Riley, that ended up running the 3,200 then came right back and ran the 1,600 relay,” Lynn said. “That was hard on those girls, but they did a very nice job. We knew it could come down to the very end and those two events so we ran them back-to-back. We had them run the last two legs just for a little extra breather in between the events.”
The relay team also consisted of Adelaide Phillis and Elena Lucas. The four won in 4:39:42.
Phillis won two other events with a time of 1:08:51 in the 400-meter-dash and a 15-0.25 long jump. The junior also took second in the 200-meter-dash (29.94). Lucas won the 200 in 29.30 and took second in the 400 (1:11:37).
The girls also won the pole vault and the 400-meter-relay. Jaidyn Ramirez cleared 7’ for the winning vault and the team of Anna Minor, Jordyan Bean, Kayla Germanowski and Sydney Burchard ran 400 meters in 58.18.
The boys (1-1 overall, 0-1 Region 3) did not fare as well in the cold as the Bulldogs lost 115-31 and only won two events.
Khalon Simmons was the lone bright spot, winning the long and triple jumps with leaps of 18’10” and 37’4.5”, respectively.
“I didn’t see a lot of great times from our kids,” Lynn said. “With some warmer weather next week at Oil City I hope times get better and we see some good performances.”
Savior Hughes secured second and third in the discuss (118-11) and shot put (37-4 1/4).
In distance, Teddy Ernst placed second in both the 1,600-meter-run (5:06:98) and the 800-meter-run (2:14:63).
The relay team of Simmons, Alex Kinder, Martavious Stout and Carl Dait narrowly lost the 400-meter-relay (46.99-47.84).
“It’s been an up and down season because we’ve had kids missing, then when they come back, others are gone. It’s been tough, but we will keep working hard,” Lynn said. “I think they’ve made good progress so far this season. I told them today, ‘Its not always about the win. Just keep getting better and working hard.’”
The Bulldog track and field teams will compete next at Oil City on April 27 for a dual meet.