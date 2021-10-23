It’s often said there are no moral victories in football, but Meadville’s 62-28 loss to Cathedral Prep on Friday at Bender Field may be exactly that.
The Bulldogs fought hard and didn’t give up until the final whistle.
“I’m really proud of these guys. Prep’s a very good football team and that was obvious,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “I though our kids put up a four-quarter fight against them. Overall, I hate the scoreboard, hate the result, but love the heart our kids showed tonight.”
Cathedral Prep got on the scoreboard quickly and showed why they’re ranked ninth in the state in Class 5A, according to Maxpreps.
Rambler quarterback Carter Barnes, standing at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, was tough to bring down and had a cannon for an arm. He orchestrated the Prep offense down the field in three minutes and tapped it off with a four-yard Michael Parks touchdown.
On Meadville’s first possession, a fumbled snap resulted in a scoop-and-score for the Ramblers. Meadville went down 14-0 early.
On the Bulldog’s next possession, Khalon Simmons broke free and ran 48 yards for a touchdown. Meadville cut the Prep led to only seven points, but the ‘Dogs wouldn’t get any closer.
Cathedral Prep scored 34 unanswered points and held a 48-7 lead just before halftime. Simmons scored from 65 yards out, but Prep was up 48-14 at the interim.
“Early on I thought we made some crucial mistakes that blew the lid off it for a few minutes. We fumbled a snap and they picked it up and ran it in. Then they timed up a blitz and run back the pitch. It was two crucial mistakes that dug us in a hole before halftime,” Collins said. “They scored 14 and we responded and I was proud of that. We had starters going down and we asked a lot of guys to step up and they did a good job of playing hard tonight.”
Meadville received the ball for the second half and managed an eight-minute drive down the field ending with a Brady Walker one-yard touchdown. On a crucial 4th-and-four during the drive, Khalon Simmons caught a pass in the flats and appeared to be stopped for a two-yard loss. With Simmons nearly horizontal to avoid going down, Griffin Buzzell grabbed Simmons by the shoulders and literally carried him about five yards for a first down.
In the fourth quarter, Buzzell ran in a touchdown from 15-yards out. Buzzell also recorded a sack, a forced fumble and at least 10 tackles on defense. Offensively, he carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards.
With the loss, Meadville dropped to 6-3 overall. The team may or may not have a game next Friday as the playoff brackets will be released on Sunday. Regardless, Collins was happy with the opportunity to match up with the powerhouse from Erie.
“I thought it was great. You couldn’t ask for a better game to get ready and in tune before playoffs. I’m grateful we drew them in week 9 and they are a good football team,” Collins said. “For us to face them before we head into the playoffs, what a great test, a great motivator and a great way to get them ready to go for the postseason.”
Simmons led the team with 191 yards and two touchdowns. Buzzell ran for 73 yards and one touchdown while Walker churned out 85 yards and one touchdown. Two heads of the lethal three-headed rushing attack ran for more than 1,000 yards during the regular season — Buzzell and Simmons.
“Both of those guys have been grinders all season long,” Collins said. “They block for each other and run hard.”
Simmons ran for 1,180 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns on the year. Buzzell had 1,053 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“Two of the keys to the success and is very good offensive line and our fullback Brady Walker keeps people honest. He’s over 800 yards just running up the middle and keeping defenses from keying on our outside game,” Collins said. “He adds balance to the attack and that’s what helped Griff and Khalon hit 1,000. It’s a good backfield with guys that genuinely play very well together.”
Walker ended the year with 792 yards and 15 touchdowns. All together, the trio accounted for 3,025 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground.
Meadville finished the season as the Region 5 Champion and may have a bye week next Friday. Whoever the Bulldogs draw for their first playoff game may not have to play against Walker.
“We’re not sure if we’ll have Brady for playoffs based off the PIAA transfer rule,” Collins said. “We’re waiting for a written response on that.”
The rules states any athlete who transfers schools after the start of their 10th-grade year will be ineligible to compete in district or PIAA playoffs in any sport they participated in the previous year.
Walker, a junior, played for Conneaut last season.
“If we don’t have him, we have two other backs that are ready to go,” Collins said. “We’ll move Griff or Khalon to fullback and balance it out and we’ll be fine.”
Cathedral Prep 20 28 7 7 — 62
Meadville 7 7 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
CP — Michael Parks 4-yard run (Xp good).
CP — Wakeem Page 25-yard fumble return (Xp good).
M — Khalon Simmons 28-yard run (Xp good)
CP — Carter Barnes 1-yard run (Xp no good).
Second Quarter
CP — Carter Barnes 26-yard pass to Tay Pierce (Xp good).
CP — Michael Parks 20-yard run (Xp good).
CP — Wakeem Page 55-yard fumble return (Xp good).
CP — Carter Barnes 15-yard pass to Page (Xp good).
M — Khalon Simmons 65-yard run (Xp good)
Third Quarter
M — Brady Walker 1-yard run (Xp good)
CP — Carter Barnes 19-yard run (Xp no good).
Fourth Quarter
CP — Carter Barnes 3-yard pass to Tyson Simon (Xp good).
M — Griffin Buzzell 15-yard run (Xp good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CP — Barnes 10-77, Parks 13-141, Hollingsworth 6-11; M — Simmons 16-191, Buzzell 12-73, Walker 17-85, Longstreth 2-8.
PASSING: CP — Barnes 11-16 171 yds 3 tds; M — Longstreth 4-5 29 yds 1 int.
RECEIVING: CP — Simon 4-77, Page 2-21, Parks 1-17, Pierce 3-53, Hull 1-3; M — Simmons 2-21, Buzzell 1-8.
Records: Cathedral Prep 7-1; Meadville 6-3.