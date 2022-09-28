Entering Tuesday’s game, the Meadville girls soccer team had only scored two goals all year.
However, the Lady Bulldogs turned things around Tuesday night and exploded for 15 goals in a shutout against Region 6 opponent Oil City. The Lady Bulldogs also earned their first win of the season after losing their previous eight games.
“I feel like we finally started to click and started to play well and our passing was much better,” said head coach Doug Kuhn. “Now we’re going into the second half of our season and we’re hoping to improve towards the district championship.”
The Lady Bulldogs started their scoring assault early on in the game. Jessie Aitken got her senior night off to a roaring start with a goal six minutes and thirty seconds into the game. A minute later, Aitken tallied another goal off an assist from Jocelyn Jones.
“Our seniors really, really, really wanted to score,” Kuhn said. “Jessie Aitken has been looking for her goals this year and it’s been just wide most of the time she’s shot, so she finally found her target.”
After Aitken’s two goals, Kayleigh Morin doubled the Lady Bulldogs’ lead after finding the back of the net twice herself. The lead became 5-0 when an Oil City player shot the ball into her own net following a corner kick.
After the own goal, Octavia Kosco and Sydney Wright joined the party to make it 7-0. Then, it was Aitken who scored for the third time. After a few tries at the net, Aitken was finally able to put it home to make it 8-0 with 3:08 left in the half. The Lady Bulldogs then earned another two goals from Meelah Shaw and Camden Armstrong to finish out the half.
With the Lady Bulldogs up 10 goals, Kuhn decided to let some of his junior varsity players see action in the second half. One of those players, Leah Sample, earned two goals in the span of two minutes. Then, Lillian Held, another junior varsity player, found the back of the net with about eight minutes and thirty seconds left to play to make it 13-0.
“They played great,” Kuhn said. “We have a really good group of girls coming up from JV and then in the future we have some seventh graders and eighth graders that are gonna be amazing when they come up, so the program is just continuing to grow. We’re at 30 girls now and we’re looking to just continue to get better and stronger.”
The Lady Bulldogs added another two goals before the end of the game. With about two minutes and thirty seconds left, Keeley Aitken was able to control Leilah Rash’s cross and shoot the ball into the net. With about a minute left to play, Sample found the back of the net again for her third goal of the night.
One of the reasons Meadville dominated the game was because Oil City only had the required 11 players to field a team. However, one player became injured in the first half and another player went down in the second half. Since they had no bench players, the Lady Oilers had to play the rest of the way with just nine players for the last 10 minutes of the game.
Since it was senior night, the team’s four seniors were honored before the game. The four seniors are Jessie and Keeley Aitken, Rash and Laci Carlson.
“The seniors have been the backbone,” Kuhn said. “Really, they’ve been the backbone for all four years they’ve been here. All three of the girls that played are very, very strong. They’re all characters off the field and on the field. It’s only sad that our senior goalie is out with a concussion, Laci, so we gave her the opening ceremony, but then had to sit her, but she’s being very cautious about coming back from the concussion. We’re hoping to have her back in the next couple weeks.”
Meadville will host another Region 6 opponent in McDowell on Thursday at 4 p.m.
