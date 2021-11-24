Meadville hockey coach Jamie Plunkett has earned another milestone as he received his 1,100th win Tuesday night at the Meadville Area Recreational Complex. Meadville defeated Indiana 9-0 to give Plunkett the victory.
For Plunkett, it was just another game.
“I thought it was probably our best total effort tonight. Sam Coppola was great in goal and I thought we moved the puck around well,” Plunkett said. “We had some nice puck movement on some of the goals. I thought that our forechecking was probably the best it’s been all season long. We were able to create some scoring opportunities off the forecheck and turnovers.”
Senior Michael Mahoney got Meadville on the board 11 minutes and 39 seconds into the game and from there, it was all Bulldogs.
Forward Preston Phillis led the Bulldogs with a hat trick, scoring once in the first period and twice in the second period. Phillis also added an assist.
Mahoney scored twice and added three assists. Forward Trevor Kessler recorded two goals and three assists. Forward Brandon Corey added a goal and an assist.
“It was a good performance obviously,” Mahoney said. “Everything was clicking. We were getting pucks deep, pucks on net and then we started going in by scoring in the first. We just gotta keep building off that, keep the chemistry going and then go from there.”
The Bulldogs were equally as dominant defensively as goalie Sam Coppola recorded a shutout at the net and saved all 28 shots that came his way.
“He’s been great all season long,” Plunkett said. “His save percentage is above .920. First few games of the year, we were giving up about 50 shots a game, but he’s been just like a brick wall for us back there. He’s got a great attitude and just really pleased with what he’s been able to do so far.
With the win, Meadville is now 6-5-1 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Jamestown (N.Y) today, but the team is dealing with COVID-19 issues. If no replacement team is found, the Bulldogs will play again on Nov. 29 at Hempfield at 7:15 p.m.