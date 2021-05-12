SAEGERTOWN — The undefeated Meadville boys volleyball team kept its momentum rolling in a sweep against Saegertown on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs, ranked third in the state in class 2A in the latest poll by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, won in sets of 25-19, 25-17, 25-23.
With the win, the Bulldogs locked up the top seed in the District 10 Class 2A tournament and clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title.
Meadville (11-0, 9-0 Region 1) has only Cathedral Prep left on its region schedule. A loss could move the Bulldogs into a tie with Cochranton for the top seed, but Meadville owns the tiebreaker.
The Panthers, ranked 10th, got behind big in the first two sets.
“I was happy with our effort. We just got down too big in those first two sets,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “We get down 7-1, then get down 6-2, and we pretty much played them even the rest of the way. You just can’t give them five or six points. They side out too good”
When the Bulldogs did side out, it led to a lot of offense.
Sophomore Jackson Decker tomahawked kill after kill into the Panther defense throughout the game.
“Every swing is strategic,” Decker said. “If I have an open net I’ll swing hard, but if it’s covered I’ll put it where it needs to go.”
Two of Decker’s game high 18 kills were the game winners in the first two sets.
“They put you in uncomfortable spots. They’re always putting the pressure on you,” Johnson said. “They get into attack almost every time no matter what.”
After taking the first two sets handily, the ‘Dogs faced a battle in the third set.
Neither team held more than a two-point lead throughout the set. Saegertown’s Max Fuller and Jaden Wilkins traded kills with Meadville’s Decker and Charlie Waid and near the end, the score was tied at 23.
A Julian Jones kill gave the ‘Dogs match-point. On the ensuing possession, Fuller went up for a kill to re-tie the set, but a Caden Mealy block gave Meadville the win.
“We persevered there at the end. Passing was up and down and that was a big part of the game tonight for both teams,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “For both teams, if a pass is on the money it’s gonna be a kill because both teams have a lot of weapons and they’re swinging away. Then, there were some blocks here and there at the end and those can be a game changer.”
The win keeps Meadville undefeated since its state championship in 2019. This season, the Bulldogs are 11-0 overall and 9-0 in Region 1. Keeping an undefeated streak alive can be nerve-wracking, but Bancroft insists it is a non-issue for the team.
“I don’t think they feel extra pressure. We’ve told them the postseason is right around the corner and we’re back to being 0-0 and none of that matters. We just have to take each point like it’s game point and keep playing,” Bancroft said. “I think they have a good mindset and understanding of that. I think it showed a bit tonight with their backs up against the wall and persevering and playing well.”
In addition to the match-winning block, Mealy had 40 assists in the game. Waid had 10 kills and led the team with 13 digs, while Jones recorded 10 kills.
Though the team is young and only has two seniors, the squad is ready for the postseason.
“We’ll play hard and play every point and game as it comes,” Decker said. “There’s obviously gonna be some pressure, but coming off states we’re still undefeated.”
Saegertown fell to 6-6 overall and 4-3 in the region.
Fuller led the Panthers with 13 kills while Wilkins had eight. Logan Ingram dished 24 assists and added nine digs. Brady Greco and Jake Reisinger had nine and eight digs, respectively.
“Where they (Meadville) separates from us, is they’re probably dig a few more balls and cover a few more balls than we do. That’s the big difference between us and them right now,” Johnson said. “I think being more consistent is a process right now that our team is going through. If we get more consistent, look out.”