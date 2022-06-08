LINESVILLE — It’s hard to beat a team twice, it’s even harder to beat a team three times and it’s exceptionally hard to beat a team four times. That’s exactly what the Meadville Bulldogs accomplished on Tuesday when they swept Cochranton 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-21) in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal match.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the state championship match for the third consecutive season, but the Cardinals didn’t take it easy on the District 10 champions.
From the first point at Conneaut Area Senior High School, it was obvious the emotions of the match were through the roof. The gym was packed shoulder to shoulder and each team’s section would erupt at each point.
“We knew it was going to be big. We get everybody’s best game all the time so we’ve been prepared for moments like this,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “We step up our game when we have to.”
Meadville controlled the first and second sets. The Bulldogs were able to slow the Cardinals’ attack and limit mistakes of their own.
“I think we did pretty good defensively. Defensively and at the net we put ourselves in a position to win. Offensively is where, credit to Meadville, they were getting some blocks. I think we could have maybe done a better job hitting around it but they got a few more blocks than they did in the (district) championship match,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “Passing, we couldn’t quite get it to target enough to run our middles some more. I know they led us in kills, but we needed to get it to them even more.”
In the third set, with the match on the line, Cochranton gave it their all. Chase Miller and Louden Gledhill pummeled the ball in the middle and forced Meadville to defend. The Cards led 15-12 mid-set.
“We dug in,” Bancroft said. “They’re a good team and we had to weather the storm a bit because they weren’t going to go down without a fight. We hung in here.”
An experienced Meadville team settled in and got into its offense down the stretch. After tying the set at 19s, the Bulldogs finished on a 6-2 run to eliminate the Cardinals.
“It’s definitely a good way to go out with a bang in District 10 to play our rivals, the last time ever for me. They’re such a good team, man,” Meadville senior Julian Jones said. “It means a lot to beat them in the semifinals. It means more than just some random team from the other side of the state, like it could have been York Suburban, but it means more to win against them than any other team.”
Cochranton’s season comes to an end, but it was a historic year for the program. It marked the second time in program history the team has reached the state semifinals.
“I let them know their community is proud of them, their parents and coaches are proud of the effort they put in and they fought till the end and that it was a great season,” Cierniakoski said. “That’s a great group of seniors. We’ve been working hard together for the past five years.”
Cochranton’s seniors are Greyson Jackson, Gabe Cummings, Kyle Hoffman, Jaiben Walker, Max Adams and Gledhill.
Jackson dished 23 assists in the loss. Miller led with nine kills while Gledhill added eight and Landon Homa tallied six. Andrew Custead led the defense with 12 digs.
For Meadville, the team will play for a state championship this weekend.
“It’s pretty crazy to go three times in a row. We lost last year, which hopefully isn’t the outcome this time, but I think we’re ready,” Jones said. “We have to practice hard the rest of the week and we gotta fight. Whoever it is, we have to take it to them, that’s all I know.”
Jones led the offense with 11 kills and added six digs. Cameron Schleicher had ten digs and six kills. Caden Mealy stuffed the stat sheet with 29 assists, five digs and four blocks.
“Coming in the mindset was we beat them three times this season and beat them in a few tournaments. They’re a great team so we knew it would be tough coming in,” Meadville outside hitter Jackson Decker said. “Especially after those wins, it’s tough to win four in a row, everyone knows that. So coming in we knew we had to work as hard as possible and we got it done.”
The Bulldogs lost to Lower Dauphin 3-1 in last season’s state title match and will see them again on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Penn State University’s Recreation Hall.
